New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Tampa Bay Rays placed their ace, left-hander Shane McClanahan, on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a left shoulder impingement.

McClanahan was scheduled to start Tuesday night, but his bullpen session in preparation for his outing didn’t go as planned.

The 25-year-old, who was named an All-Star in only his second season with the Rays, was frustrated as his bullpen session ended.

The Rays had to go with a bullpen game instead, starting Shawn Armstrong and manager Kevin Cash working his bullpen from there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McClanahan was relieved the diagnosis wasn’t more serious.

“We made the right decision yesterday,” he said, via Bally Sports Florida. “It’s a sigh of relief. I’m already itching to get back. I’m out on the field today running sprints.”

McClanahan is an American League Cy Young candidate with a 2.20 ERA in his 24 starts (147.1 innings), which ranks fourth in MLB and second in the AL behind Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander. Verlander just landed in IL as well.

Rays Drew Rasmussen breaks up perfect game in 9th inning

McClanahan uses his high-velocity fastball to hit hitters and sets the tone with his deceptive changeup and sweeping curveball. After posting 141 strikeouts in 2021, McClanahan already has 182 strikeouts this season.

McClanahan will miss Thursday, however, as the Rays head into a series with the New York Yankees as they try to catch up in the AL East standings.

MLB will host its first-ever series in Mexico City next season

Tampa Bay trailed the Yankees by seven games to 34 against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The Rays hold the wild card spot in the AL.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Rays will lean on veteran right-hander Corey Kluber and starters Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen.