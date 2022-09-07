New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The former NFL MVP isn’t trying to sign a contract during the season, so he claims.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday that he and the team have a deadline Friday to work on an extension.

Jackson won the unanimous MVP in his first full season in 2019, but was unable to return to that form. He led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns that season while also rushing for 1,206 yards, the most by a quarterback.

While he remains the best rushing quarterback in the league, he has taken a step back in the passing game. He threw for just 42 touchdowns in his final 27 regular season games. Although he only played in 12 games, he set a career high with 13 interceptions last season.

Despite the setback, it’s clear the Ravens will go as he goes. He was 37-12 as their starter and led the Ravens to three-straight playoff appearances from 2018-2020.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has indicated interest in another team during extension talks

When Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury, the Ravens lost the final four games of last season, knocking them out of postseason contention with their 8-9 record.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Ravens have picked up his fifth-year option before the start of the 2021 season, which guarantees him more than $23 million this season. Jackson was the last pick of the first round in 2018.

NFL Network It was reported earlier on Wednesday A deal is “not imminent,” so it certainly sounds like there’s a lot of work to be done in a short amount of time.