New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton on Sunday blamed President Biden for making the robust US economy ‘weak, stagnant’, calling the rate at which the country has entered a technological recession “truly shocking” – considering the state. The economy under former President Trump.

The US economy entered a technical recession after growing 0.9% in the second quarter

Steve Hilton: Just out of interest, I went back and re-read Biden’s inaugural address and noticed something surprising. No endless hypocritical policies about integration, but he rarely talks about the economy. It is hardly mentioned and now we know why. because Biden’s real economic plan Now the whole scary picture is unfolding: How quickly and how widely can we take a strong growing economy and turn it into a weak, shrinking, unsanitary one? And the answer is, very quickly.

—

Revised GDP figures show that the economy shrank even faster than previously reported in the first quarter and has now slowed again. So that means we are in recession. The rate at which this Biden regime has driven our economy into the ground is truly astounding.

—

It’s just a A few years ago with Trump That our economy was the best it had been in half a century. A blue-collar boom, the lowest unemployment levels we’ve ever seen, especially for women, blacks and Latinos. But now look, we went from being a net energy exporter to waging a self-defeating war on energy… we went from gas prices to the highest average price per gallon affordable, from pro-growth to anti-growth, pro-America to anti-America. This is Biden’s crazy agenda, and this is an avoidable Biden recession.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch Steve Hilton’s monologue from ‘The Next Revolution’ below: