‘The Raptor,’ Craig Counsell’s earnest call for Brent Suter, proved correct in Brewers’ walk-off win

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell was caught on camera signaling for Brent Suiter in a dignified manner during Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.

A longtime suitor nicknamed “The Raptor,” Counsell seemed confused about the player he wanted to warm up in the bullpen. With the bullpen phone malfunctioning and gesturing from the dugout, Counsell extends his arms in what can be interpreted as a raptor gesture to confirm the suitor is his man.

Sutter, a 6-foot-5 left-hander who developed a nickname for his comic walk, pitched two strong innings, allowing two hits and a walk but no runs, and the Brewers came back to win on a walk-off home run. Run, 7-5.

Did Craig Counsell just get into memes?

