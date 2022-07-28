Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.
The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Capo Cacco on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million.
New York Rangers right wing Capo Cacco (24) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes as Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, right, celebrates during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rangers won 3-2.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft has an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal Thursday.
New York Rangers right wing Capo Cacco (24) looks to pass the puck as Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in New York.
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers’ unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final.
New York Rangers Capo Cacco, center, celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Derrick Hamilton)
Kakko skated in 157 career NHL games, scoring 26 goals and 32 assists. His best season was his rookie year in 2019–20, when he had 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games.