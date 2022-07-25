New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Rams have signed USFL quarterback Luis Perez, the team announced.

Perez led the New Jersey Generals to a 9-1 record, leading the North Division. Perez leads the USFL in QBR (145.9) and qualified passing completion percentage (71.7%).

This will be Perez’s second stint with the Rams, as he signed with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Perez spent that season on their practice squad.

Perez played in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the season was suspended. During that 2019 season, Perez also spent the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

In 2020, Perez played in the XFL for the New York Guardians, but the XFL was suspended for five weeks due to COVID-19.

On April 1, 2022, the New Jersey Generals signed Perez to a contract. Perez went undrafted but signed a contract after quarterback Ben Holmes was injured and removed from the roster.

Perez owns the first touchdown pass in USFL history.

Perez grew up in California and walked on at Southwestern College and worked his way up the depth chart until he eventually became starting quarterback.

After two years at Southwestern, Perez transferred to Division II school Texas A&M-Commerce. Perez won a competition for the starting job and won the Lone Star Conference in 2016 and started for two years.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.