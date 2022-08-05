New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a homecoming victory in his debut.

Josh Jacobs, rookie Jameer White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders beat Jacksonville 27-11 in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars.

McDaniels grew up in this historic football town and played for his father, Thom McDaniels, at Canton McKinley High School on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, known as Fawcett Stadium, as a varsity quarterback and kicker.

“It’s a unique opportunity that I’m very grateful to have,” McDaniels said. “This is the first time I’ve been to this Hall of Fame game in 22 years. It’s a special night to be here with him, my family and the people who helped me. I really enjoyed it.”

Derek Carr and Davante Adams warmed up but didn’t get a chance to play their first game together since Fresno State. Carr, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and Adams, an All-Pro receiver acquired in a blockbuster trade with Green Bay, are among several starters for both teams.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence wore a running back hat on the sideline, while third-string quarterback Jake Luton started.

The NFL’s first preseason game started 40 minutes late due to severe weather, forcing fans to take shelter.

As expected, things turned slow after the initial kickoff.

Top pick Travon Walker committed a roughing-the-passer penalty on Raiders backup QB Jarrett Stidham on the first play from scrimmage. Walker later recorded a sack.

The highlight of the game didn’t count. Jacksonville’s Willie Johnson returned a punt 88 yards for a score on the final play of the third quarter, but it was nullified by a holding penalty.

McDaniels, 46, begins his second stint as an NFL head coach after winning six Super Bowls as an assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. McDaniels was 11-17 with Denver in 2009-10.

Pederson also begins his second turn as an NFL head coach after sitting out 2021. He guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory and three playoff appearances in five seasons from 2016-20.

Pederson has already changed the culture in Jacksonville after a disastrous 2021 season under Urban Meyer that lasted just 11 months.

He has the task of trying to turn one of the league’s worst organizations into a winner. The Jaguars have had one winning season in the past 14 years.

“You want a place where everybody enjoys coming to work and they enjoy the environment, the people, understand that we’re going to work hard,” Pederson said. “You can’t replace hard work and preparation when you’re trying for a championship and these guys have bought in.”

Daniel Carlson made field goals of 32 and 55 yards in the first quarter to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead. Ameer Abdullah scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter and Stidham scrambled 12 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-0 in the first half.

The Jaguars found the end zone at 27-3 in the fourth quarter when Kyle Slaughter threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nathan Cottrell. Cottrell ran up the middle for the 2-point conversion.

WHACKED

Stidham survived a late hit from Walker and connected with Keelan Cole for 31 yards on the opening play. He was 8 of 15 for 96 yards.

workload

White, the team’s fourth-round pick, had 52 yards on 11 carries, including a 14-yard run on his first touch. Jacobs ran for 30 yards on five carries. Walter had 49 yards on eight carries and an 8-yard TD.

A warm welcome

Tony Bocelli, the first pick in Jaguars history and the franchise’s first Hall of Fame selection, received loud applause as he was introduced to the 2022 inductees. Bocelli was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle in Jacksonville before injuries ended his career.

Department of Respect

Long-time Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, who will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame, was represented in pre-game introductions by his sister, Elaine Anderson. Branch was a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl pick during a 14-year NFL career, all with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles.

Revenge Tour

Former Raiders defensive end Arden Key had two sacks in his first game for Jacksonville. Key had three sacks in three seasons with the Raiders.

Next

Jacksonville hosts Cleveland next Friday night.

Las Vegas hosts Minnesota on August 14.