Davante Adams expressed zero concerns about moving from Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers to Derek Carr with his new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade in the offseason, reuniting the star wide receiver with Carr, his Fresno State teammate.

When asked about the change in an interview with CBS Sports, Adams expressed confidence in his new quarterback.

“Anytime you move quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, Stabler to Rich Gannon or whoever you go to, it’s definitely going to be some adjustment,” Adams said.

“Both are great players and great to be around, so I’m just enjoying the process and improving myself. I’m going to try as hard as I can to get these guys to go out and win as many games as we do. We can.”

Carr has come into his own over the past few seasons, playing every game since 2018. He also has four straight seasons of 4,000 or more passing yards.

Last year, Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. With Adams’ new goal, Carr could reach 30 touchdown passes. He has thrown 30 or more touchdown passes just once – 32 in 2015.

Adams played 16 games for the Packers in 2021, catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2020 with 18.