The Quiet Trend of Rethinking and Reusing Prisons and Prisons

Enlarge this image switch title Education Images/Education Images/Universal Image

Education Images/Education Images/Universal Image

By the time it closed in 2001, the Lorton Correctional Facility, located 20 miles south of Washington, D.C., had become infamous—a violent, nightmare-filled place. But after being vacant for years, the site was converted into a residential and commercial community, largely retaining the original prison structure. Watchtower now watches over the playground. The luxury apartments have bars on the windows.

The development is part of a quiet trend across the country of rethinking and reusing prisons and prisons. But will repurposing prisons satisfy those who believe that imprisonment does not work, as well as those who want to take action to combat the rise in crime?

Host Michelle Martin talks with Nicole Porter, Senior Director of Advocacy for The Sentencing Project, about her research on prison reuse and its impact on communities.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Robert Baldwin III. It was edited by Jeanette Woods. Our executive producer is Natalie Winston.