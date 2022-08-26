The queues for SIN-cards, passports were already long. Now international students are making them even longer

As more international students arrive at the school in the Greater Toronto Area in September, queues outside Service Canada offices surround the buildings, some of which have waiting times of up to four hours.

Earlier this summer, Service Canada offices across the province experienced a backlog in processing passports. Now, with the addition of a surge of international students applying for Social Security Numbers (SINs), no relief is in sight.

Karan Bhardwaj was among hundreds of people waiting in the pouring rain Thursday morning outside the Service Canada office in Brampton, Ontario.

After queuing at 5 am and waiting for approximately four hours, an international student from India applied and received his SIN so that he could work while studying in Canada.

“Inflation is getting very high every day,” said Bhardwaj, who is a student at Loyalist College in Scarborough.

“So we need to work here to support our costs.”

He said waiting in line was his only option because it could take up to a month for the SIN to be delivered by mail if he applied online.

Bhardwaj said that a month is “too long to wait for work”.

Influx of SIN applications expected before autumn

In a statement emailed to CBC Toronto on Thursday, Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said that increased demand is expected this time of year.

“Each year, Service Canada sees an increased demand for applications for Social Security Numbers (SINs) in late August and early September, due in large part to the influx of newly arriving international students,” said ESDC spokesperson Maja Stefanovska.

The department said that those who apply for a SIN online can start working in an insured job before receiving a letter in the mail, which can take up to 15 business days from the day the application is processed.

If an online application is denied, the applicant is notified via email or letter with instructions on what is required to obtain a SIN. According to Service Canada, approximately 95% of online applications are processed within 10 days.

Meanwhile, the department noted that staff across the country are working overtime and on weekends to meet demand for services as Canadians looking to travel after more than two years of pandemic restrictions apply for passports.

“Service Canada knows that queues are still a problem in some places, both at Service Canada centers and at dedicated passport yards,” Stefanovska said.

“With regard to passports, in some cases this is due to the continued increased demand for passports, both urgent and non-urgent.”

Since May, Service Canada said it has hired more than 800 new employees across the country to close the backlog.

The agency added that due to high volumes, processing times are still taking longer than usual.

Jatin Capel was among hundreds of people waiting in line to get a SIN card in Brampton on Thursday. He queued up at 5am hoping to get a SIN after being turned down earlier this week.

Capel, an international business student from India studying business at Seneca College, landed in Canada on August 18. Just a few days later, on Monday, he tried to apply for a SIN card at the same location, but ended up leaving due to a long queue.

Waiting time “far from normal”

Jashan Jot Kaur, who is also an international student from India in the Environmental Technician program at Sheridan College, stood in line for four hours on Thursday.

Like Bhardwaj, she said that despite the long lines, she would rather wait to apply for the SIN in person than go online.

“I think it’s worth waiting here,” said Jot Kaur, who, like many others in line, is looking for a part-time job and needs a SIN to apply for the job.

Meanwhile, Stefanovska said Service Canada is continuing to work on eliminating wait times.

“This waiting time is far from normal and we know that many people have found themselves in very difficult and stressful circumstances,” she said.

“Service Canada is exploring and implementing all possible options to expedite the intake and processing of applications to help Canadians get their passports on time.”