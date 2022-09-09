The Queen has spent most of her 96 years in sports.

RAinu rituals. Severe men in coats. Waiting in a drab campy place while the BBC talks about the queen. A day without cricket at the Oval was an eerily good place to wait out Thursday night.

Most of the time it seemed to be a spoof of ceremonial English fashion, the sort of thing John Lennon might have scrawled on a napkin in the back of a London cab and thought about turning into a biting and satirical limerick. Timings, statements and black ties in the news. Compulsive lawn care. Lines, flags, beer and measured conversations (pretty pins, as Rodney Hogg said, for old Sheila). Prince Charles has arrived in Balmoral. Tea will be drunk early. And now we’ll move on to the special announcement.

I do not apologize for writing here about the Queen. After all, after 96 years, much of that time has been spent in venues where big sport takes place, from the Austerity Games to the Matthews final and the minute-long UEFA-approved solemnity of the European Conference League (which is what it would like). long wanted) on Thursday evening.

It’s not like the queen clearly loved sports. “I have often observed in women of her type a tendency to regard any form of athletics as an inferior form of fox hunting,” Evelyn Waugh wrote of the “Lady of the Circle” in Decline and Fall. Does this sound right? The queen loved horses. She seemed to enjoy playing cricket very much. One of her first non-ceremonial appearances was meeting Vijay Hazare’s touring Indian team at Lord’s in 1952. She met Australians Don Bradman at Balmoral and her sister stood very close to Keith Miller, looking pleased.

But overall, the queen’s regular performances at sporting events were something to endure, a cross between another garden party full of people who really want to be at royal garden parties and Dane Bowers’ ill-fated dubstep. , which takes place in the rain. sad anniversary concert.

The Queen watches as Virginia Wade lifts the Wimbledon trophy in 1977. Photograph: Mike Stevens/Getty Images

I once followed the Queen on her visit to Wimbledon. The crowd cooed as she paced the lobby in a mint green suit and an impressive matching hat, shaped and sized like an elegantly upturned cooking pot. The most remarkable part was the physical reality, still striking in the flesh, of this total commitment at all times to Be the Queen, to be a cipher, a presence, an object.

The moment it really got attention was on Center Court. From a distance, it looked like the Queen was actually watching and perhaps even enjoying the game of tennis, and the mint green hat kept the rock firmly upright. The gift came when the line call was contested and the entire court turned to look at Hawkeye’s screen. Only one object remained motionless among those 20,000 heads, the lemon-green hat, staring resolutely straight ahead, majestically still, regally disinterested in phone calls, and surprisingly tender in the air.

There are two things to be said about all this. Firstly, football should not have been canceled as a tribute, and not only because it seems too fearful and cowardly. There may be good operational reasons for this, but the Queen was determined to get along with it all. More precisely, people do not mourn and grieve like that now, obediently climbing into their living rooms. Public sentiment is restless and changeable. What exactly are they afraid of, what will happen in these spaces?

Of course, the abolition of sports is unlikely to help those of us who think monarchy is a stupid thing that we could probably just leave it here (Charles III? Really? We have a Gracious King now?) much better. use this event as a celebration, a wake for a 96-year-old monarch who (I will say) has a very decent stroke.

In addition, as opposed to the absurd closed world of the monarchy as opposed to the ideal of sports for all, Queen Elizabeth II was also an integral part of the way we arranged these things, part of the architecture and the mythical kitten of sports. Queen in all photos. The Queen has lifted the FA Cup more than anyone else, even Ashley Cole. She was there when Rob Key made his double tone against the West Indies. At the other end of the scale, only the most callous of hearts will not find anything touching or even interesting in Bobby Moore wiping his hands on the Wembley steps before shaking off his white gloves. This is one of the shades of what Englishness was, a presence in the general bank of sports memory that will never be repeated, which is now gone forever.