“I hope you can see me from where you are,” Queen Elizabeth II deadpanned before a packed House chamber.

Members of the House and Senate filed into the chamber to hear the Queen speak before a joint session of Congress. They first laughed at the dry wit of the queen. They then stood up to give the Queen a standing ovation.

MPs from both sides of course saw Elizabeth on that day – May 16, 1991. They saw her peach dress, peach hat and pearls.

Finally, Queen spoke to Congress at the very podium in the House chamber where the president delivers his State of the Union remarks each year to members of the House — the late House Speaker Tom Foley, D-Wash. And complete with former Vice President Dan Quayle. behind her

With Prince Philip by her side, everyone in America’s legislative branch can hear — and see — the Queen atop the House rostrum.

This was not the case in the White House the day before.

A battery of microphones and a lectern embossed with the presidential seal covered the 5-foot-4 Queen when she spoke next to then-President George HW Bush. Commentators described the speech as a “talking hat”. The Queen’s triple-striped, brimmed hat – visible for all to see on TV – barely peeked her eyes above the microphone.

But the Queen’s wicked sense of humor echoed through the halls of Capitol Hill as she became the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress a day later.

The late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill addressed a joint session of Congress in 1941.

“Your Congress and our Parliament are the twin pillars of our civilization and the flagship of many treasures we have inherited from our forefathers,” the Queen told MPs. “An important part of your social contract is based on norms. But the spirit is the same. It is the spirit of democracy. But these ideas must never be taken for granted. They must be nurtured through fluctuation and change.”

But Rani’s address to the Congress was not controversial. Former Rep. Joseph Kennedy, II, D-Mass. And other MPs boycotted the address. Kennedy condemned what he described as the British “occupation” of Northern Ireland.

The Queen arrived in Washington months after Bush, former British Prime Minister John Major and other world leaders assembled a vast, international coalition to topple Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and drive his forces out of Kuwait during the Gulf War.

“The best progress is made when Europeans and Americans work in concert,” the Queen said at the joint meeting. “I know that the servicemen and women in Britain and all members of the coalition were proud to work alongside their American colleagues.”

The tactic of mobilizing an international partnership to stand against Iraq was extraordinary. Not since World War II has the international community mobilized in this way.

Rani knew something about conflict and dealing with evil forces.

Elizabeth’s first public speech was similar to her remarks at the White House in 1991. People could hear her. They just couldn’t see her. A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth spoke on BBC Radio’s “Children’s Hour” in 1940 as the German Luftwaffe and Royal Air Force fought in the skies during the Battle of Britain. The victory of the Royal Air Force eventually dissuaded Germany from invading the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth’s comments on that broadcast were an attempt to calm British children and show compassion for the upheavals of war.

“Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your father and mother. My sister Margaret Rose and I feel for you because we know by experience what it means to be away from those we love. All,” said the future queen. “To you, living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy, and at the same time, we wish to thank the kind people who welcomed you into their country.”

Elizabeth closed with:

“And when peace comes, remember that it is for us, for the children of today, to make the world better and happier tomorrow.”

There must have been some joy during the time when the queen ascended the throne. But when Elizabeth spoke to Congress in 1991, the world quickly descended into the Cold War—which was still going on, but waning.

“The world is still emerging from the shadow of World War II and into a bold, uncertain, uncertain future,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor after Elizabeth’s death. “Her reign saw the dawn of the nuclear age. The age of the Internet. The collapse of the Soviet Union. An unprecedented global pandemic. She didn’t just witness the great turning points of history. She helped shape them.”

Schumer described the Queen as “a rock” and added, “I daresay we will never see a leader like her as long as we live.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered flags at the Capitol to be at half-staff shortly after Queen’s death.

During an event in San Francisco, Pelosi spoke with her father — the late Baltimore mayor and Rep. Thomas D’Alessandro, Jr., D-Mo. He attended the US Conference of Mayors while in London for the Queen’s coronation.

Pelosi said she attended a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington when the Queen visited in 2007. Pelosi said she told the queen that her father was present when she took the throne.

When the queen came in at the end of the party, Pelosi said, “She only said one thing. ‘The speaker’s father was at my coronation.'”

Pelosi admitted she had never told the story before.

“Their loss is our loss,” Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said of Queen’s passing. “She has led the country through very difficult times. And of course, in a monarchy like this, like all of us, they have family problems. And she guided the family through difficult times.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Said the Queen was of “sterling character”.

“The Queen made sure her reign was never about herself. Not about her fame. Or her feelings. Or her personal wants or needs,” McConnell said.

The House of Representatives is meeting on Tuesday for the first time since early August. Pelosi’s office said the House would adopt a condolence resolution and then adjourn for the day in honor of Queen Elizabeth.