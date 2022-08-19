New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The American Psychological Association released a study Thursday that claims a link between racism and support for the Second Amendment.

The study argued that white Americans who expressed higher levels of anti-black sentiment associated gun rights with whites and gun control with blacks. This was determined by participants’ faster matching of photos of white people with gun rights phrases such as “self-defense” and “National Rifle Association” and photos of black people with gun control phrases such as “waiting period” and “gun ban.” .”

The study included only 88 white Americans, 38 women and 50 men, 30% of whom were gun owners, and an even split between Republicans and Democrats. In addition to the photo matching test, participants were asked two questions to gauge “racial resentment”; “The Irish, Italians, Jews, and many other minorities overcame prejudice and worked their way up. Blacks should do the same without any special favors,” and “it’s really just a matter of some people not trying hard enough; if blacks try, whites do.” People can be just as difficult.”

The study claims that “while Republicans were more likely than white Democrats to make racially biased assumptions about gun rights, anti-Black views had a greater impact on the findings than party affiliation.”

Regardless of race, gun ownership is widespread among Americans, with 36% of whites, 24% of blacks, and 15% of Hispanics claiming gun ownership. However, there is a political divide, with 44% of Republicans claiming gun ownership compared to 20% of Democrats.

The researchers emphasized that their findings do not support the use of anti-black racism to advance gun control reform. “Efforts to politically weaponize racist beliefs expressed about black legal gun owners would be short-sighted and could dangerously infringe on the rights of black people instead of focusing on saving lives from gun violence.”

