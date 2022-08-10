The proposals will ease standards, raise the retirement age to address the shortage of pilots.

Enlarge this image toggle signature David Shaper/NPR

Air passengers just got through another weekend flight delays and cancellations. Airlines have canceled more than 5,100 flights that were scheduled from Thursday, August 4 to Monday, August 8, and almost 30% of the departed flights were delayed.

It has become all too common this summer as airports have been busier than at any time since the start of the pandemic, but airlines are struggling to keep up with a surge in air travel demand.

Airlines blame chronic flight delays and cancellations in part on a shortage of staff, especially pilots, that worsens during bad weather or other operational problems.

The lack of pilots is also forcing airlines, especially regional carriers, to reduce the number of flights they offer, especially to smaller cities.

United Airlines finished service in 25 destinations since the start of the pandemic. American and Delta have also removed dozens of cities from their flight schedules.

Places like Twin Falls, Idaho; Mason City, Iowa; and Elko, Nevada, reduced to one flight a day. United’s only daily flight to Mason City also stops at Fort Dodge, Iowa, and is the only daily flight to this small city.

Even Chicago O’Hare Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, is seeing nearly 25% fewer flights every day than in 2019, according to the aviation data analytics firm, due to a sharp decline in regional airline flights to smaller cities. OAS.

The Regional Airlines Association says its member airlines, including SkyWest, Republic, Envoy, Endeavor and Mesa, which fly regional routes on behalf of major legacy carriers such as American Eagle, Delta Shuttle and United Express, are not cutting service to these smaller airlines. airports because they want to, but because they not enough pilots to complete flights.

So to solve this problem, some in the industry and in Congress are calling for big changes. These include raising the mandatory pilot retirement age from 65 to 67 and reducing the number of flying hours required for pilot certification.

“We’re in a crisis when it comes to air travel,” Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina recently said at the airport in his home state of Greenville-Spartanburg. “We have a shortage of pilots, and those who say they don’t, well, they’re just full of it.”

“We are suffering because of this,” Graham added. “Airlines have to make decisions, so when you have fewer pilots, you have to choose which routes to fly, and regional airports like Greenville and other small towns are the ones that suffer the most.”

Due to the fact that there were too few pilots on flights, airlines had to park hundreds of planes.

“There are about 500 fewer regional aircraft operating today than at the end of 2019,” says Drew Lemos of the Association of Regional Airlines. “This represents the loss of a quarter of the regional fleet. Five hundred parked planes are equivalent to a shortage of about 5,000 pilots.”

Calls for an increase in the minimum retirement age

So to keep the industry from losing even more pilots, Graham is sponsoring legislation that would raise the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots from 65 to 67 if they continue to meet the FAA’s stringent medical requirements to fly commercial aircraft.

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that US airlines need to hire about 14,500 pilots each year for the next decade, but new pilot training and licensing has not kept up with this demand.

Both Graham and the RAA say that in the next two years, 5,000 pilots will be forced out of the industry upon reaching mandatory retirement age, and by 2026, 14,000 pilots will leave the cockpit.

“Pilots will become obsolete not because they are unsafe, but simply because they turn 65,” Graham said. “My legislation will allow pilots to continue flying if they qualify. We don’t make things easy.”

“This legislation is critical to addressing the shortage of pilots and preventing the loss of air service in communities across the country,” Lemos added.

But unions representing airline pilots disagree.

“It’s a bad idea and doesn’t solve the problem,” said Capt. Dennis Tadger, American Airlines 737 pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots’ Association.

He argues that the problems with air transport this summer are not only due to the lack of pilots.

“Plans are lacking,” Thayer says, adding that “airline management did not plan for such a recovery” of air travel.

Tajer suggests that if there is a shortage of pilots, the airlines themselves are to blame. He notes that while airlines have received $50 billion in taxpayer funding to keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic, many have given pilots generous early retirement packages, including partial pay, benefits and others. privileges.

“To save money, they incentivized pilots to retire early and never started training for pilots who could take those seats,” Thayer said.

The other major trade union representing airline pilots, the Airline Pilots Association, shares these comments but says there is no shortage of pilots. Union says in a press release that the proposed law is “a misguided attempt to solve a problem that does not exist”.

“This legislation is yet another attempt to distract the conversation from the real problem, which is that some US airlines clearly failed to plan for the industry recovery that we are experiencing today,” ALPA President Captain Joe DePet said in the news. release. He added that raising the retirement age “will only increase airline costs, as well as create unnecessary risks for passengers and crew alike.”

Because the international mandatory retirement age for pilots is also 65, if the age were raised in the United States, pilots aged 65 or over would no longer be allowed to fly overseas. These routes are typically flown on wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and 787, so these experienced pilots will have to retrain to smaller narrow-body aircraft to keep flying.

This is one of the reasons why some major airlines oppose raising the retirement age. They and others also raise safety concerns, citing studies showing that people’s cognitive abilities decline with age.

When United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby was recently asked about raising the mandatory retirement age, he said he didn’t see it as a solution. telling CNBC that “at United, 64 pilots our age, 36% of them are unable to fly on a given day for sick, short-term or long-term medical reasons.”

“At this age, we’re already at 36%, so extending the age… I don’t think that’s the answer,” Kirby added.

And Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently echoed those concerns at Fox News Sunday.

“Look, this retirement age exists for a reason, and the reason is security. I’m not going to be involved in anything that could jeopardize security,” Buttigieg said. “The answer is not to keep the baby boomer generation in the cockpit indefinitely. The answer is to make sure we have as many and as many good pilots as possible ready to take their place; have a stronger conveyor.”

Many aviation experts have no doubt that some airline pilots will be able to continue flying safely after age 65, but they say this is only a short-term solution at best.

“This is not a solution to the pilot supply problem,” says Elizabeth Bjerke, pilot, aviation professor and associate dean at the University of North Dakota. “It may be a short-term additional pilot bubble, but it will not solve the long-term problem of the need for more pilots. We really need to focus on inspiring, inspiring and supporting the next generation of aviation professionals.”

It is also planned to reduce the mandatory hours of training

Another proposal to rapidly increase the number of airline pilots is to reduce the 1,500 flight hours required to certify airline pilots.

There are exceptions to the FAA 1500 hour rule. Pilots with military training can be certified with 750 flight hours because this is considered optimal training; those with a 4-year college aviation education can earn an air transport pilot certification after 1,000 hours of service; and those with a 2-year degree can be licensed for 1250 hours.

Regional carrier Republic Airways has petitioned the FAA for an exemption allowing flight school graduates to earn an ATP first officer certification with 750 hours of flying time, the equivalent of a military-trained pilot.

Some experts argue that it’s not the amount of time in the air that matters, but the quality of the training, and training in a commercial jet simulator will actually be more valuable to an aspiring airline pilot than flying for hours on a small plane. a couple of times a week or on weekends.

But Bjerke and others point out that the United States has experienced an unprecedented period of commercial airline safety since the 1,500-hour rule and other safety regulations went into effect ten years ago.

And she notes that one of the best ways to gain flight hours and valuable experience is to work as a flight instructor after completing a flight school program. Most novice commercial airline pilots earn their flying hours by earning their certifications and working as flight instructors, so luring them to an airline prematurely can actually exacerbate the pilot shortage.

According to Bjerke, there is already a shortage of flight instructors, so transferring the current set of flight instructors to airlines “would hurt the number of students that we could attract to our aviation program. So, again, what looks like a short term solution will have long term implications for pilots because we need qualified flight instructors to train the next generation.”

But despite those concerns, as passenger frustration with chronic flight delays and cancellations mounts this summer, Congress may see fit to pass proposals to raise pilot retirement ages and reduce the number of hours required to certify air transport pilots.