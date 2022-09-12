New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., put out a tweet commemorating the victims of 9/11 on Sunday after conservatives criticized her for using a death toll that included terrorists.

While Jayapal removed the post on her account on Sunday, the same one posted a year ago remained up till Monday morning. Fox News reached out to her office for comment, but they did not immediately respond for publication.

“Today we remember the 2,996 people who died on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the perpetual wars that followed,” said two tweets from the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair. Each included an image of the Twin Towers with the phrase “Never Forget”.

2,977 victims were killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks. The figure of 2,996 tweeted by Jayapal adds 19 terrorists killed. It is unclear where Jayapal got her count or why she used the number 2,996.

“How many people died on 9/11?” 2,996 shows the result, with a preview that appears as the first website Wikipedia page in the search results, distinguishing between the number of victims and the total number of deaths, including perpetrators.

Conservatives were quick to comment on Jayapal’s tweet Sunday, with users including KTTH radio host Jason Rantz noting it wasn’t her first.

Meghan McCain asked if Jayapal’s post was a “joke” in her own tweet, which she later deleted.

Sunday’s Facebook post from Jayapal’s official account notably used the number 2,977 instead of 2,996. That post was still up Monday morning.

All the posts referred to “forever wars” but did not specify which wars they were. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq ended before her 2021 tweet.