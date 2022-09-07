New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rust Movie Productions has denied responsibility in the death of cinematographer Halina Hutchins.

Hutchins died Alec Baldwin’s gun went off while practicing a shot for the movie “Rust” on a New Mexico movie set on Oct. 21. The group is rehearsing in a small church on set.

Rust Movie Productions stated this Hutchins was not held responsible for the death Because the owner is not responsible for monitoring the set. The company argued that it relied on independent contractors, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

According to a filing obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the company asserts that “Gutierrez Reed is solely responsible for all work related to the use of firearms and ammunition.”

Alec Baldwin on ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘Every Person’ on Set Knows Who to Blame for Halina Hutchins’ Death

“RMP’s express prohibition against the presence of live ammunition was strictly followed, ensuring that only blanks were used when called for by the script and only dummy rounds were used,” argued Rust Movie Productions.

The appeal comes after the New Mexico Safety Agency claimed that Rust Movie Productions was aware of a lack of safety on the “Rust” set. agency The construction company was fined $136,793The highest level of citation is possible.

An attorney for Gutierrez Reed did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

In a recent interview, Baldwin blamed himself. He claimed that “every single person” on the set of “Rust” knew who was responsible for Hutchins’ tragic death.

“I know that everybody on the movie set knows what happened, and I know that there aren’t people on the movie set who talk loudly about what happened or speculate about what happened,” Baldwin told Chris Cuomo. His podcast.

Baldwin called out specific media outlets for harping on the shooting, including the LA Times and The Hollywood Reporter.

“They were talking about what ifs and what ifs and had lunch about this and the only thing they had in common was no one there.”

“Everyone who was there, they knew exactly what happened,” Baldwin concluded. “They know best who to blame.”

Baldwin also pointed to Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls, who both handled the gun before firing it.

“The man who was the principal safety officer on the movie set declared the gun safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin told Cuomo, referring to Halls.

“The guy who was the principal safety officer for the movie announced in front of the whole house, ‘It’s a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and didn’t check? The point is, everything is cool with us and you relax and we’re working with a safe gun to rehearse. “

The actor claimed that he did not know that the gun contained a live round.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for an FBI forensics report and text messages from Baldwin’s phone — which the department requested in December — before sending their investigative report to the district attorney’s office.

“The District Attorney’s Office is working with Suffolk County PD and Baldwin’s attorney to obtain phone records,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a recent statement. “Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assistance and forwards those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes.”

The Sheriff’s Office also received a report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI). Report “Rust” caused a shooting accident .

“The critical report came from the medical examiner, who determined it was a tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, told Fox News Digital. “New Mexico authorities found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the unsafe conditions on the set, this was the third time he had been told by someone in charge of security on the set that the gun was cold. ‘ And believed the gun was safe.

A sa ri Phone records are available And official OMI and forensic reports are reviewed, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative case review and ultimately forwarded to the District Attorney for final charging decisions.

