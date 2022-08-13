‘The Princess’ paints a vivid picture of Diana’s life under the media microscope

(CNN)The amount of new information in “The Princess” may depend on one’s personal royals-related media consumption, but on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death — the packaging of this stark and intimate documentary serves as a sobering reminder. The press hounded her from the moment of her engagement until her tragic death.
Using clips and video entirely, with a narrator’s voice or talking head, the documentary essentially opens a time capsule, taking viewers back almost a quarter of a century through Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce and Prince Charles’ fairytale wedding. result
Despite the wealth of material available, it is a feat of editing and curation. Director Ed Perkins cleverly bookends the film and carefully fills in the gaps with footage of paparazzi chasing her and footage of young Diana being quizzed by reporters about her upcoming wedding.
Pundits take the old man surprisingly poorly, with one commentator on the BBC confidently saying that after the wedding and the attendant hoopla, “all this telephoto lens business will shut down.”
No one can say that Diana’s life was overshadowed by the seasons devoted to her “Crown,” Vehicle starring Kristen Stewart “Spencer” and presentation of Netflix “Diana: The Musical” Still looming large in the rear-view mirror.
Nevertheless, the narrative approach used here eschews such dramatic embroideries, juxtaposing old interviews with things like news clips of ordinary people responding to twists and turns in Diana’s story. Towards the end, it includes a particularly poignant shot of a man in the crowd shouting at the press, saying they are responsible for her death, as those around him cheer.
Inevitably, “The Princess” is as much a media story as the Royal Family. They include a British commentator saying he thinks Diana is “very close to being a monster,” and coverage of a trip to Australia where people flock to “The People’s Princess” Charles had to admit that she was the main attraction, not him.
Those sections refer to the most familiar snippets, such as Diana’s now-infamous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir – a source of controversy over the BBC’s determination. “Cheating” methods put in the work to get it — in which she said of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, “There were three of us in this wedding.”
Again, “The Princess” doesn’t really bring anything new to the conversation but deftly filters it through the harsh gaze of the cameras — and clicks and clicks some more — while Diana is alive.
“Eventually, you get used to it,” Charles says of the initial attention.
But his first bride never did, and watching “The Princess” should prompt at least some introspection about the dim notion that she lost all privacy when she said “I do” to the title.
“The Princess” premieres Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, which, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.