‘The Princess’ paints a vivid picture of Diana’s life under the media microscope

(CNN) The amount of new information in “The Princess” may depend on one’s personal royals-related media consumption, but on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death — the packaging of this stark and intimate documentary serves as a sobering reminder. The press hounded her from the moment of her engagement until her tragic death.

Using clips and video entirely, with a narrator’s voice or talking head, the documentary essentially opens a time capsule, taking viewers back almost a quarter of a century through Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce and Prince Charles’ fairytale wedding. result

Despite the wealth of material available, it is a feat of editing and curation. Director Ed Perkins cleverly bookends the film and carefully fills in the gaps with footage of paparazzi chasing her and footage of young Diana being quizzed by reporters about her upcoming wedding.

Pundits take the old man surprisingly poorly, with one commentator on the BBC confidently saying that after the wedding and the attendant hoopla, “all this telephoto lens business will shut down.”

No one can say that Diana’s life was overshadowed by the seasons devoted to her “Crown,” Vehicle starring Kristen Stewart “Spencer” and presentation of Netflix “Diana: The Musical” Still looming large in the rear-view mirror.

