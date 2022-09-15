The Prime Minister and MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at an event in the House of Commons

The House of Commons is recalled today so that the Prime Minister, opposition leaders and MPs can pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Parliament was originally supposed to return on 19 September. This date was moved to 20 September to avoid conflict with the Queen’s funeral.

The decision to recall Parliament early to allow MPs to mark the Queen’s passing came after Mark Holland, leader of the government chamber, wrote to the Speaker’s office on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to recall the House to pay tribute to the Queen.

Under the rules of the House of Commons, the Speaker must decide whether it is in the public interest to recall Parliament before issuing an order. A House of Commons official said the case was clear-cut.

CBC.ca will stream the tribute live.

Full details on how the day will play out are still being worked out, with officials in the offices of the speaker and the head of the government chamber saying Canadians will have to tune in to the day to see how the event plays out.

What we do know is that tributes to the Queen may not be limited to just one day at home.

The day will start at 10 am. After the House of Representatives is in session, MPs observe a moment of silence to mark the loss of life in Saskatchewan before a motion is introduced and voted to allow the day’s work to continue.

After that, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pay tribute to the Queen, followed by the official leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilivre. Both leaders will talk for the same amount of time.

After Trudeau and Poillèvre have spoken, the leaders of the other parties in the House of Commons will make their statements. Leaders will not face questions. After the leaders have spoken, the Queen will pray a moment of silence.

tribute parade

After the speeches of the party leaders, each member of the House of Representatives will be allowed to speak for no more than 10 minutes.

This means that the tribute to the Queen can go on all day and until Friday.

Following the events in the House of Commons, Trudeau will travel to London, where he, Governor General Mary Simon and Canadian High Commissioner to the UK Ralph Goodale will attend the Queen’s funeral.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied to London by other dignitaries – this list has not been publicly released.

Four members of the RCMP musical procession will appear at the funeral procession in London. They will ride horses lent to them in the stables of Buckingham Palace.

Back in Ottawa, parliamentarians and dignitaries who were not present at the funeral in London will take part in a commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral.

This ceremony starts at 11:00 am but will not start until after the ceremony in London.

Shortly before that, at 10:10, events will begin in Ottawa, where a parade will take place with the participation of CAF members from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Special Forces. They will leave Cartier Square Drill Hall behind City Hall, accompanied by the Canadian Forces Central Band.

The parade will pass by the war memorial and in front of the Houses of Parliament, where 96 volleys will be fired into the air, one for each year of the Queen’s life.

96 volleys, one for each year of the Queen’s life, will be fired in Ottawa on Monday, September 19, as part of a commemorative event in Canada. (Canadian press)

The service at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa will include hymns and readings.

The full list of service speakers has not yet been published. Albert Dumont, the Algonquian spiritual director associated with Christ Church Cathedral, is about to address the 600 guests in attendance.

The government said the ceremony will include musical interludes by Canadian artists, a tribute video and a message from a well-known Canadian, who has yet to be named.

The government said the full list of those who attended the service would be released to the media on the morning of 19 September.