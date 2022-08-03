The primary vote meant no black Detroit member of Congress

DETROIT (AP) — State Rep. Mr. Thanedar has won Michigan’s 13th congressional Democratic primary, topping nine candidates in a largely Detroit district and potentially leaving the predominantly black city without black representation in Congress for the first time. In the early 1950s.

Tuesday’s election results saw Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeat state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.

Detroit has not been without a black representative in Congress since Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who held the congressional seat for more than 50 years. .

Detroit is 80% black and all the other candidates in the primary are black.

“This race is not about me,” Thanedar said in a statement on Wednesday. “Michigan’s 13th Congressional District is one of the poorest in the nation, and I will fight for economic and racial justice in Congress.”

The 13th District — redrawn by redistricting after Michigan lost the seat following the census — is currently represented by Democrat Brenda Lawrence of the Detroit suburb of Southfield. Lawrence had previously announced that he would not seek a fifth term After Southfield became part of the 12th Congressional District.

Martell Bivings, who is black, was lopsided in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 13th District, but is a longshot to win the general election in the heavily Democratic district.

Thanedar, an entrepreneur, moved to Detroit from Ann Arbor and was elected to Michigan’s 3rd House District in 2020. He spent over $10 million of his own money He ran for governor in 2018 but finished third in the Democratic primary that year.