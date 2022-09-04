New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

To the west are two great ancient columns and examples of what the historian is. Herodotus and Thucydides, writing in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set the standards that we still have today. Thankfully, no author has ever served as president of the American Historical Association, with his commitment to truth and honesty, or lasted even 10 minutes.

James Sweet, head of the AHA, is a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the latest public academic to disgrace himself with a Cultural Revolution-style apology for saying something so outlandish.

So what was his crime? In an August column in the AHA’s journal Perspectives on History, he questioned whether ‘teleological presentism’ was undermining the discipline.

Teleological presentism is a fancy term, but not a complicated one. It means looking at the past through the lens of current moral, social or political decisions. Sweet has criticized historical material such as the 1619 Project, which views slavery as the central and most important event in American history, as being more concerned with contemporary social and political implications than understanding the actual past.

To his chagrin a fellow historian wrote of Sweet that he was “a privileged white man who denounced what he saw as an obsession with ‘identity politics.'” Then came the apology.

There are really two questions here, one valid, one invalid, let’s start with the first. Here the logical and important question in the play brings us back to Herodotus and Thucydides. Herodotus was the first and most important storyteller, one of the oldest. He was less interested in accuracy than in painting a picture of how people lived in various parts of the Aegean world and beyond; He was almost a proto-sociologist.

Thucdydites is credited with the invention of scientific history. A master organizer of data and figures, he was simply a historian of facts whose tome on the Peloponnesian War is a masterpiece. In a sense, these two genres, narrative and data, are driven, fueling current debates in the field of history.

This brings us to the invalid question. Should Sweet have apologized for his anodyne essay? The answer is absolutely not. But there is a question that will shock the study of history.

Is Sweet’s point that historical facts such as African tribes involved in the slave trade often contradict the prevailing narrative of American history? yes Are his detractors’ point that history should be seen not merely as a cold collection of events but as a fiery cauldron that gives rise to our problematic present? Also, yes. And that friction, that debate is fruitful for discipline.

The study of history cannot function properly if it is forever enmeshed in the censorious shackles of the disaffected.

Sweet apologizes to black historians in particular for creating the impression that “questions raised by absence, grief, memory, and resilience are less important than questions asked from positions of power.” This apology preempts any potential controversy in the past. Those with the most contemporary grievances have a “realistic” or “accurate” view of events in human history.

Twice in the opening paragraphs of his pathetic apology, Goad refers to the “harm” caused by the publication of his essays. What harm? Did he make people who read academic journals about history think about things? Things they didn’t want to think about? Is it a loss? The study of history cannot function properly if it is forever enmeshed in the censorious shackles of the disaffected.

Perhaps it is another Greek of the 5th century who can give us clear guidance through these dark and testing storms in academia. That would be Socrates, whose method of investigation is the basis of all Western education. Instead of apologizing for telling the truth, he went to his death, having been falsely accused of corrupting the youth of Athens.

No one is asking James Sweet or any other leader in the field of history to swig some hemlock and become a martyr to the Socratic cause. But it would be nice to show some backbone. No more apologies, let’s begin the task of understanding the past.

