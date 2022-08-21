The Premier League could still be part of a better England

llast week, The Premier League has announced a six-year, $2.7bn (£2.3bn) US TV deal with Comcast NBC., a sum that will lift the league’s annual turnover to over £6bn and marks the point at which overseas media rights revenue exceeds domestic revenue. It’s a fitting mark for the league’s 30th season and three decades of hyperglobalization. First, the Premier League’s global television audience has surpassed domestic audiences. Then completely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalization of the labor market league; Foreign players now make up about three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once completely absent, now make up the majority, as do foreign owners who own a majority stake in 16 of the 20 clubs.

The league has benefited from a club-to-club revenue-sharing model that ensures, if not wide-ranging competition for first place, fierce game-to-game league competition through astute marketing, world-class broadcasting and value. English as a world language. But it is economic globalization that has become the main driver of the upward spiral of growth. Over the past 30 years, seemingly immune to the global financial crisis, austerity measures and Brexit, the league annual turnover grew by an astronomical 2900%.

The Premier League is a very English story, as it is obvious that power, voice and influence can be bought here.

However, if globalization has been the main driver of the league’s growth, it has always relied on local narratives and English club identities to create it, and the energy and culture of the English crowd to bring it to life. Much of the league’s appeal on TV appears to be based on the intensity of the fans and the relentless attacking football they encourage, despite huge ticket price hikes, rapidly aging audiences and the deadening effect of more corporate stadiums.

These are all especially English stories. Just as the sale of utility assets to foreign countries has been widespread over the past 30 years, so it is in football. Rampant housing market inflation by the world’s super-rich is combined with rising and implausible prices for football clubs. With the unstoppable growth of a globalized financial sector that pays a small number of people huge salaries and is increasingly separated from the rest of the national economy, the Premier League provides an even clearer analogy to the British economy; the minor leagues find themselves falling further and further behind, with club owners risking more gambling debts to join the vicious circle.

Not that they really made money in the Premier League, where most clubs continue to lose money. But profit is not really the goal of this exercise. Mohamed Al Fayed bought Fulham and Harrods not for their profitability, but to use them as tools in his long struggle to gain British citizenship and access to its elite. Roman Abramovich lost £1.5bn by cleaning up his reputation and escaping Putin’s Russia. Thaksin Shinawatra, the exiled prime minister of Thailand, bought Manchester City to send political messages home. The ruling houses of the UAE and Saudi Arabia certainly do not count on Manchester City and Newcastle United to fund their retirement, but are busy using them to improve their global reputation.

And here the Premier League is a very English story, as it is obvious that power, voice and influence can be bought by foreign individuals and corporations. Throw in American billionaires, asset buyers, hedge funds and various Czech, Chinese and Greek club-buying oligarchs and you have a good cross-section of the global elite who have made London their home. See how Manchester City bullied the city council, and the American owners of Manchester United and Liverpool tried to reform the Premier League in the interests of big clubs, and you have a reasonable idea of ​​how business is now done here.

With such extraordinary wealth, the league could be funding magnificent displays of compassion from its fans and players.

However, despite all this, the Premier League and English football in general still provide a glimpse of a different England. Winning the Women’s Euro was accompanied by a version of the English nation that was not only feminine, but completely devoid of World War II references. Massive fan protests against the creation of the European Super League last year showed deep opposition to the crude commercialization of closed leagues and forced the government to policy review football management. Support The Premier League for Black Lives Matter and the players who chose to kneel has become one of the most public and powerful statements against racism in English civilian life. Perhaps most notably, Marcus Rashford forced the government to change its dastardly school meal policy while Fans supporting food bankswhich collects donations at venues on matchdays, has become one of the largest grassroots initiatives in the sector.

What story will the Premier League tell us this year? The demands of the World Cup, moved from its usual summer period to Qatar’s milder winter, will bring the league to a six-week halt in November and December that promises to upset every team’s best-laid plans. But more revealing, I think, will be how an increasingly wealthy league looks next to raging inflation, sharp declines in real wages, widespread fuel and food poverty, and undoubtedly more extreme weather.

Given such extraordinary wealth, the league could invest serious money in a zero-carbon transition, as some of its most environmentally minded clubs have begun to do; it could mitigate the inevitable hardships that clubs down the ladder will face, which will be crushed by rising energy prices; he could support and fund the magnificent displays of compassion and solidarity from some of his fans and players. Or, given its isolation from English society and its economic woes, it might, like the present government, choose to do nothing at all. It would be the most English story of all.

David Goldblatt is the author of Ball Round: A Global History of Football and the Game of Our Lives.

