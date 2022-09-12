The pre-election primary season ends with big Senate races in New Hampshire and contests in Delaware, Rhode Island.

WASHINGTON—The 2022 primary season will wrap up Tuesday with a variety of contests in three small states — notably a Republican showdown in New Hampshire that could have major implications for the entire U.S. Senate.

Donald Trump supporter “Rejection of Election” And more traditional Republican lawmaker Sen. Maggie Hassan is vying for the nomination to oppose DN.H., a potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent.

A New Hampshire race featuring retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and state Sen. It highlights the final primary day that includes Chuck Morse, including statewide and legislative races in Delaware and Rhode Island. These are the last primaries before Election Day on November 8.

With control of the US Senate at stake, Republicans once saw New Hampshire as a great opportunity to flip a Democratic seat. But then Gov. Chris Sununu, a popular Republican, announced he would not run for Senate, opening the nomination to a lesser-known challenger.

“Things would look better (for Republicans) if Sununu were the nominee,” said Dante Scala, a political scientist at the University of New Hampshire.

Sununu and other establishment Republicans are targeting Bolduc, a retired general who led the polls despite a series of far-right statements that may not play well with moderate voters who tend to decide general elections.

Bolduc insists Trump won the 2020 election over President Joe Biden, despite all evidence to the contrary. He also suggested abolishing the FBI. For good measure, he described Sununu as a “Chinese communist sympathizer”.

For his part, Sununu has endorsed Morse and called Bolduc a “conspiracy theory-type candidate” who would make it difficult for Republicans to take the Senate seat from Hassan. Morse noted that, like other races across the country, Democratic groups are giving money. A Trump-style candidate, hopefully, will win the nomination and be easy to beat in the fall.

Nationwide, every Senate race counts.

The chamber is currently split 50-50 between the parties, with Democrats in control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Further majorities depend on the results of several closely contested states, including Georgia, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania – and New Hampshire.

There is another race of note on Tuesday. Sununu himself is facing re-election this year, and is heavily favored to win his primary.

Other competitions to watch:

Battle of New Hampshire Congress

In another Republican primary, former President Donald Trump has an internal battle in the political world.

Two young former Trump aides are now vying for the Republican nomination in a competitive House district represented by a Democrat.

Matt Mowers, 33, who worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and later at the State Department, is running against Caroline Levitt, 25, who worked in the White House press office during the Trump administration.

Also in the New Hampshire primary is Gail Huff Brown, a former television broadcaster who ran against former Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Married to Scott Brown.

Winner’s Confrontation Rep. Chris Pappas, DN.H.

Delaware

President Joe Biden’s home state, which is overwhelmingly Democratic, has no gubernatorial or US Senate races this year.

But the auditor’s race—the only statewide primary—will be closely watched.

Democratic incumbent Kathy McGuinness, the first statewide elected official to be charged and convicted of a crime, faced off against lawyer and accountant Lydia York. If McGuinness prevails during the primaries, things could get complicated.

Governor John Carney said he would not consider removing McGuinness until she was sentenced, which has not happened.

There are also several assembly and local races on the ballot.

Governor of Rhode Island

Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee faces four challenges in his bid for a full term. A former lieutenant governor, McKee rose to the top spot after Biden was nominated as then-governor. Gina Raimondo to become US Commerce Secretary.

McKee’s challengers include Secretary of State Nellie Gorbia, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and former Secretary of State Matt Brown.

The winner faces the winner of the Republican primary between Ashley Kalus and Jonathan Riccitelli.

Rhode Island House Res

Republicans now have US Rep. An upset is expected in the election for the House seat held by Jim Langevin, who is retiring after 11 terms representing Democratic-leaning Rhode Island.

The GOP is investing in former Cranston Mayor Alan Fung who is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

There are half a dozen candidates in the Democratic primary, with the winner the likely favorite in the general election. Langevin has endorsed State Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

