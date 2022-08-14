The Postal Service features mariachi musicians on stamps for the first time.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Gabriel J. Sanchez/NPR

When the Postal Service asked Rafael Lopez to design a commemorative stamp representing Hispanic culture in the United States, he knew exactly what to portray: a mariachi band.

And he knew that one brand would not be enough.

“The contribution of mariachi music is enormous. We can’t just recognize her from one brand. We need to create at least a series of five,” the Mexican-American artist told NPR at a launch this month at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum.

“So I went back to the director and said, what if we actually have five different musicians? You can’t fit five of them in one small step. I don’t think that’s honor enough for mariachi music. “

this is the first time According to the Postal Museum, US stamps show a band of mariachis. And for some in the Hispanic community, it’s a recognition that their heritage and culture is part of the American fabric. Lopez himself divides his time between San Miguel de Allende in Mexico and San Diego, California.



He used his upbringing in Mexico City as part of the inspiration for the stamps, especially the band members and the bright colors that fill the stamps that initial circulation 18 million sets.

Lopez said he wanted to focus on the features of the characters depicted on the stamps, leaving a nondescript backdrop of pastel-colored houses from Mexican antiquity.

“The background is very simple. It just looks like some Mexican town,” he said. “But if you look at it very closely, it looks like color forms. And I wanted to pay attention to the real facial expressions of the singers.”

The traits Lopez focused on were the more impassioned expressions made by these musicians at the height of their harmony. The faces of the band members compete for space on the stamps with their uniforms and tools.

“It’s a beautiful uniform, these Charro outfits,” Lopez said.



The centerpiece is the leader of the group, a violinist holding her instrument in her left hand and a sombrero in her right, performing her operatic ballads. Lopez did it on purpose.

“I like it when there are mariachi singers. I also wanted it to be in the spotlight and I just wanted to have a bit of variety as well, you know what you can tell that not only is she very talented with the violin, but she can also put it down and just sing a great song.”

The creative process was not fast

The set took two years to develop. Each stamp costs 60 cents and will forever remain a cultural heritage.

The images of the band members are taken from a long list of approved models, images and illustrations provided by the Postal Service.

But when one of the models became unavailable, Lopez used his nephew’s face to create a musician holding a vihuela, a stringed instrument resembling a guitar.

“I said ask your brother to take pictures of your face from different angles and you pretend to play the violin,” Lopez said. “And after about 30 or 40 photos, I chose the best one.”



Mariachi comes to life in a museum

Lopez was not the only artist at the presentation.

Cañas y su Mariachi de Oro filled the halls of the museum with music, entertaining visitors and volunteers. A five-piece band based in Northern Virginia played favorites such as A cute baby as well as Crazy mariachi wants to dancebut the crowd, consisting mostly of families, was amazed when Little birds to dance slowly moved into action baby shark.



José Cañas, the band’s guitarist and lead singer, told NPR that he was happy to see such a band on US stamps.

“It is a great honor for us,” he said. This is an honor for us.

Lopez said the rhythms and beats of the music played at the Institute of American History are the key to mariachi’s great sound, which anyone can enjoy, whether or not they understand Spanish.

“Before you know it, everyone is celebrating life and patting each other on the back. So there’s this universal quality that mariachi music has that you just can’t help but feel.”