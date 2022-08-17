type here...
TOP STORIES The post office closes due to a historical exhibit...
TOP STORIES

The post office closes due to a historical exhibit with “White” and “Colored” signs.

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The railway depot at Montpellier station was built in 1910. The US Postal Service closed a small post office in Virginia over concerns about its location inside the depot, which also serves as a museum of racial segregation.

Clint Schemmer/Star Exhibitor via AP


hide title

toggle signature

Clint Schemmer/Star Exhibitor via AP

The railway depot at Montpellier station was built in 1910. The US Postal Service closed a small post office in Virginia over concerns about its location inside the depot, which also serves as a museum of racial segregation.

Clint Schemmer/Star Exhibitor via AP

MONTPLIE STATION, Virginia. The U.S. Postal Service has closed a small post office in Virginia due to agency management’s concerns about its location in a historic railroad depot that also serves as a museum of racial segregation.

In a closing statement this week, the USPS noted that a museum near former President James Madison’s estate in Montpellier has historic signage above two front doors, one labeled “White” and one labeled “Colored.”

Montpellier says he is open to parity with the descendants of slaves. Descendants call foul

Race

Montpellier says he is open to parity with the descendants of slaves. Descendants call foul

He added that “Post management felt that some customers might racially associate individual entrances with the Post Office’s current operations and thereby create negative associations between those operations and the painful legacy of discrimination and segregation.”

The statement was provided to The Associated Press by a USPS spokesperson on Wednesday.

It stated that operations at the Montpellier station post office were being suspended with the intent to find suitable alternative premises in the community or, in the absence of these, continue to explore the issue of terminating the branch.

According to the statement, the post office had one employee and it worked four hours a day. It served about 100 people and closed in June, according to the agency. Culpeper Exhibitor Star.

A statue of Richmond's Robert E. Lee will move to the city's Black History Museum.

Story

A statue of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee will move to the city’s Black History Museum.

The restored depot is owned by a non-profit foundation that manages the Montpellier estate. The panel outside the building introduces the exposition inside.

Christie Moriarty, director of public relations for the Montpellier Foundation, told the newspaper that the racial segregation exhibit and the post office have coexisted since 2010.

“Montpellier owns the train depot building and the exhibition will remain open,” she said. “We call on the USPS to reverse the decision and reopen this historic facility that has served this community for over a century.”

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who represents the area, also raised concerns about the closure in a letter to the agency’s county manager in Virginia.

Previous articleFor Democrats in key midterm states, climate change dwarfs inflation and the economy
Next articleWhat do you need to apply for a passport? Here is a step by step guide

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Wife of missing Florida doctor files for divorce on day he disappears from boat

off Video Fox News Flash August 17 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The GOP worried that big tech, Disney, would create a hostile work environment by prioritizing abortion for pregnant women

closer Video Pro-abortion protesters clash with anti-abortion Catholics in New York City...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Angelina Jolie Gives Sneak Peek at New Film ‘Without Blood’, Talks Working with Sons Pax, Maddox

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Steelers’ Nazi Harris feels ‘undervalued’ by Alabama head coach Nick Saban, relationship now ‘rock solid’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Elon Musk’s ‘Joke’ tweet blames United ownership debate

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk briefly electrified the debate about Manchester United's future by claiming on Twitter that he...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

GOP Rep. Who is Liz Chaney? What is her political position? Is she running for president? What we know.

Wyoming congresswoman, former vice president and daughter of former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critic. Liz Cheney lost...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News