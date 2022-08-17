Enlarge this image toggle signature Clint Schemmer/Star Exhibitor via AP

Clint Schemmer/Star Exhibitor via AP

MONTPLIE STATION, Virginia. The U.S. Postal Service has closed a small post office in Virginia due to agency management’s concerns about its location in a historic railroad depot that also serves as a museum of racial segregation.

In a closing statement this week, the USPS noted that a museum near former President James Madison’s estate in Montpellier has historic signage above two front doors, one labeled “White” and one labeled “Colored.”

Race Montpellier says he is open to parity with the descendants of slaves. Descendants call foul

He added that “Post management felt that some customers might racially associate individual entrances with the Post Office’s current operations and thereby create negative associations between those operations and the painful legacy of discrimination and segregation.”

The statement was provided to The Associated Press by a USPS spokesperson on Wednesday.

It stated that operations at the Montpellier station post office were being suspended with the intent to find suitable alternative premises in the community or, in the absence of these, continue to explore the issue of terminating the branch.

According to the statement, the post office had one employee and it worked four hours a day. It served about 100 people and closed in June, according to the agency. Culpeper Exhibitor Star.

Story A statue of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee will move to the city’s Black History Museum.

The restored depot is owned by a non-profit foundation that manages the Montpellier estate. The panel outside the building introduces the exposition inside.

Christie Moriarty, director of public relations for the Montpellier Foundation, told the newspaper that the racial segregation exhibit and the post office have coexisted since 2010.

“Montpellier owns the train depot building and the exhibition will remain open,” she said. “We call on the USPS to reverse the decision and reopen this historic facility that has served this community for over a century.”

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who represents the area, also raised concerns about the closure in a letter to the agency’s county manager in Virginia.