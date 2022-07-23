The pope’s “penitent pilgrimage” will focus on making amends, observers say.

The last time the Pope visited a First Nations community in Canada was in 1987, when John Paul II stopped at Fort Simpson, Northwest West, Dehcho First Nations land.

There, he praised the role of Catholic missionaries talking about “the revival of your [Indigenous] the culture and traditions that you know today are largely due to the initiatives and constant efforts of the missionaries.”

“[Your ancestors]He said that they instinctively knew that the gospel not only did not destroy their true values ​​and customs, but had the power to purify and elevate the cultural heritage they had received.

Thirty-five years later, Pope Francis is expected to deliver a very different message on his first visit to Canada and First Nations communities, a trip that a Roman Catholic leader recently called a “penitent pilgrimage.”

A journey of spiritual repentance.

“Historically, papal trips have been about strengthening the authority of the pope … so that everyone understands how big the pope, the Catholic Church, is,” said Massimo Fagioli, a Vatican expert and professor of theology at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. “This trip… is a spiritual humiliation in a good way.”

Parishioners attend the re-consecration of First Nations Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton. It was damaged in a fire but was repaired ahead of Pope Francis’ visit to the Canadian province. (Jesse Vardarsky/Associated Press)

Fagioli says such a trip would have been unthinkable a year ago, when Canadian bishops and the Pope were still ignoring calls to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse of Indigenous children in boarding schools.

But he says Francis, 85, who is facing mobility issues related to his knees and sciatica and has canceled other trips this summer, understood the serious risk of not taking this one – as did those who advised him.

Restoring Faith

“Canada and boarding schools represent the most dramatic example of a crisis of abuse turning into something else,” Fagioli said. “This is no longer sexual abuse by the clergy, but cultural abuse, abuse of power, cultural genocide. It’s one big monster.”

And addressing this problem, he says, is critical to the survival of the Catholic Church as a moral authority in Canada.

However, the six-day trip to Edmonton, Quebec and Iqaluit is fraught with political risk for the Vatican and Canadian bishops.

WATCH | What the visit means for Indigenous leaders:

What a boarding school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation Duration 3:36 Pope Francis will arrive in Canada, and some survivors are hoping for an apology for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in boarding school abuses. From resources for healing to the return of Indigenous artifacts, Indigenous, Métis and Inuit leaders explain what a visit and apology means for reconciliation.

Vatican observers say senior members of the organization are worried about how to walk the fine line between more honestly admitting that they are systemically responsible for abuses and keeping abuses in historical context.

And according to observers, First Nations groups in Canada have been harder to appease than other groups to which Catholic leaders have apologized in the past.

Colonization and conversion

In late March, a delegation of indigenous leaders, boarding school survivors, and elders met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where some urged him to repeal the Doctrine of Discovery, a 15th-century papal edict that justified the colonization, conversion, and enslavement of non-Christians and the capture their lands – and, according to First Nations leaders, influenced the Canadian Indian Act.

There were also calls on the Vatican Museums to return indigenous artifacts and art from a human face mask from Haida Gwaii to a rare kayak from Inuvialuit in the western Arctic. Many items were donated to the Vatican a century ago, but indigenous delegates wonder how voluntary these gifts were given the imbalance of power at the time.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not rule out a possible return of the artifacts during or after the Pope’s trip.

“We’ll see what happens in the next few days,” he said this week. “But after the trip, museums and indigenous communities may have the time and place to contact them.”

Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith receives communion during a reconsecration ceremony and Sunday Mass at First Nations Sacred Heart Church earlier this week. The Pope will visit Edmonton during his visit next week. (Jesse Vardarsky/Associated Press)

But Vatican watchers say that while the demand to repeal the Doctrine of Discovery is understandable, it is unlikely that the Pope will do so, given that the edict was replaced by another with the opposite message in the late 1800s.

“Those [decrees] are no longer law in the church,” said Antonio Hofmeister, a Brazilian priest who lived for three years in Edmonton and works in the Vatican. there is nothing that can justify colonialism.”

Despite possible resentment from indigenous groups, observers say the Pope’s trip to Canada is notable in that it focuses solely on making amends for the damage done by the Catholic Church to indigenous communities.

WATCH | Pope Francis apologizes for the “deplorable” behavior of members of the Catholic Church:

Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for abuse at boarding schools Duration 3:15 Pope Francis addressed an audience of 200 bishops, indigenous people and supporters, apologizing for the behavior of some members of the Catholic Church in Canada’s boarding school system.

Other popes have apologized while traveling abroad – John Paul II did this for Catholic anti-Semitism when he visited Germany, the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, and Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel. But according to Fagioli, the apology was part of a larger trip and delivered with a certain amount of self-praise.

“These speeches were made when the papacy recognized how far we have come in dealing with non-Catholics… So it was a celebration of achievements along with an acknowledgment of past mistakes,” he said.

He said such celebratory messages are unlikely to be delivered on this trip, a sentiment shared by Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, who will join the Pope’s entourage in Canada.

“This is a very specific situation. This is partly a response to the TRC request. [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] demanding an apology from the head of the Catholic Church,” Czerny said. — Having accepted [its] By negatively evaluating the apologies already made by some Catholic entities in Canada and agreeing to the demand for his personal involvement, Pope Francis is showing humility.”

What does a personal visit mean?

A TRC report published in 2015 denounced the schools, more than half of which were run by the Catholic Church, as part of a policy of cultural genocide against indigenous peoples, and among their 94 healing recommendations was an official apology from the head of the Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a separate request for a papal apology in 2017. The request was denied by the Pope at the time, and the decision was defended by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, which stated that the Catholic leader recognizes the injustice faced by indigenous peoples but cannot personally apologize for boarding schools.

When Indigenous peoples announced in 2021 that they had discovered what are believed to be unmarked graves on the grounds of numerous former boarding schools, both Canadian Catholic bishops and the Pope stepped up pressure to issue a formal apology.

However, Czerny says the trip goes beyond the apologies Francis made at the Vatican to Indigenous, Métis and Inuit delegations when he asked for forgiveness on April 1 for “the deplorable behavior of these members of the Catholic Church.”

“It’s a personal journey with great personal effort,” he said, referring to the Pope’s mobility problems due to knee problems and sciatica. “Sit together, listen, pray together, deepen… True reconciliation takes time. [and] paying attention not only to words, but also to gestures.

Support is available for anyone affected by the long-term impact of boarding schools, as well as those who have been affected by recent messages. Indian Boarding School Survivors Society can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-721-0066.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. Access help services for emotional and crisis situations by calling the 24-hour National Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.