The Pope lands in Edmonton to begin a 6-day “repentance” trip aimed at reconciling indigenous peoples.

Pope Francis arrived in Canada Sunday to play a drum song ahead of what he describes as a “repentant” trip aimed at reconciliation with indigenous peoples over the role of the Roman Catholic Church in boarding schools.

A group of drummers from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation sang to Francis as he sat between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon in an airport hangar in Edmonton.

The pope told reporters on the plane before he landed in Edmonton that the six-day visit should be treated with caution.

The pontiff is also going to visit Quebec and Iqaluit.

“I hope, with the grace of God, that my penitential pilgrimage can contribute to the path of reconciliation already undertaken. Please accompany me in prayer,” the Pope’s Twitter account said.

Dear brothers and sisters from #Canada, I came to you to meet with the indigenous peoples. I hope, with God’s grace, that my penitential pilgrimage can contribute to the path of reconciliation already undertaken. Please accompany me #prayer. –@pontifex

Dad was dropped off the plane in an elevator and took a short Fiat ride to the hangar. He then got into a wheelchair and was taken to the red carpet for the official welcoming ceremony.

Sixth treaty Grand Chief George Arkan, Jr. presented the Pope with a beaded medallion and received an unknown item in return.

Francis kissed the hand of Frog Lake Indigenous boarding school survivor Alma Desjarlais as she greeted the Pope along with Grand Chief Greg Desjarlais of the Six Treaty Indigenous Confederacy.

Francis was also greeted by other ecclesiastical, indigenous and political figures.

He was then to be taken to St. Joseph’s Seminary, where he would stay during his trip to Alberta.

On Monday, the Pope plans to visit a former Stoat Indian boarding school in the community of Maskwatzis, south of Edmonton. It is here that Francis will make his first public statement in Canada and is expected to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuse they have suffered.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend boarding schools in Canada, where neglect, physical and sexual abuse prevailed. More than 60 percent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis greets Arkan (left) and others during a welcome ceremony at an airport hangar in Edmonton on Sunday. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

“This is an important historical moment”

Arkan Jr. said last week that survivors carry unimaginable trauma for generations. According to him, the Pope’s recognition of their pain is an important step.

“This is an important historical moment for those who survived the boarding school system and the damage caused by the Catholic Church,” Arkand Jr. said.

On April 1, after meeting for several days with First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups in the Vatican, Francis apologized for the deplorable behavior of some church members involved in boarding schools and promised to visit Canada.

Indigenous delegates told the Pope they wanted an apology on Canadian soil.

Indigenous leaders in Alberta have said they expect the Pope’s presence to open old wounds for Indigenous peoples and that mental health counselors will be on the ground. But they also hope the visit will be a step towards reconciliation.

“We are here with you and we stand by you,” Louis Bull tribal chief Desmond Bull told survivors last week.

WATCH | What an apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation: What a boarding school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation Pope Francis will arrive in Canada, and some survivors are hoping for an apology for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in boarding school abuses. From resources for healing to the return of Indigenous artifacts, Indigenous, Métis and Inuit leaders explain what a visit and apology means for reconciliation.

The Ermineskin School south of Edmonton was one of the largest educational institutions in Canada. Organizers of the papal visit said they expect about 15,000 people to visit Maskvatsis to see the 85-year-old pontiff.

Later Monday, Francis is due to meet with the City Church in Edmonton. A big open-air mass is scheduled for Tuesday at the city’s football stadium. The Pope then heads to nearby Lac Sainte Lake. Anna to take part in the annual pilgrimage.

Francis is due to travel to Quebec on Wednesday and deliver a public address after meetings with Trudeau and Simon. Another big Mass is scheduled for the next day at Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

The visit is due to end on Friday in Iqaluit before Francis returns to the Vatican.

The organizers said that due to the Pope’s age and physical limitations, he will participate in public events for about an hour and will be in a wheelchair throughout the tour.

Shortly after taking off from Rome, the Pope used a cane to move around the plane, greeting individual reporters.

“I believe I can do it,” he joked.

Thousands came from different parts of the country to take part in the events.

Mabel Brown, a 77-year-old boarding school survivor, traveled to Edmonton from Inuvik to hear the Pope’s apologies and seek forgiveness and healing along with other survivors. She hopes this is an opportunity to move forward in a good direction.

“This is a very important time in history,” she said. “The best is yet to come.”

WATCH | When the Pope lands in Canada, indigenous rights advocate hopes for ‘not just another apology’: When Pope lands in Canada, indigenous rights advocate hopes for ‘not just another apology’ Pope Francis has arrived in Edmonton to begin a six-day tour of Canada aimed at reconciliation with indigenous peoples. Riley Yesno, an indigenous rights advocate and writer, hopes that during the Pope’s visit, people will remember the many different feelings of boarding school survivors.

Support is available for anyone affected by the long-term impact of boarding schools, as well as those who have been affected by recent messages. Indian Boarding School Survivors Society can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-721-0066.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. Access help services for emotional and crisis situations by calling the 24-hour National Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.