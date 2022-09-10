New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Officials react Friday after a small civilian plane crashed into California’s San Diego Bay and failed to land safely.

Video from San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel shows the small Learjet 35 landing between rocks and a creek on the runway at Naval Air Station North Island.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Seattle plane crash: One dead, nine missing after floatplane crashes into bay

According to the flight tracking website, flight aware, The small Learjet 35 took off from Halsey Field in the North Island at 12:22 pm and made several “figure 8” maneuvers before returning to the airfield at 1:17 pm.

San Diego has been experiencing bad weather and some are speculating that the pilot was unable to land safely due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.

It is not known how many people were on board the plane at the time of the crash landing and if there were any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.