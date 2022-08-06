The photographer who has always worked on a large scale is getting even bigger

“On the wave of progresstakes 40 years of Mr. Burtynsky’s work, including several video projects, and combines them with a powerful, emotional soundtrack composed by Phil Strong to create a multimedia experience. Anyone who has visited Expo 67 will probably be reminded of National Film Board of Canada “Labyrinth”.

It debuted on an extreme scale. At the Luminato festival in Toronto, Mr. Burtynski was allowed to occupy the 22 screens that normally light up Toronto’s Dundas Square, with advertisements several stories high. Then he released a version with three screens, each of which is about 10 meters high. “On the wave of progress” recently closed in Toronto and will be coming to Montreal this fall.

The sheer size of the projections makes a dramatic difference even to Mr. Burtynsky’s most famous works. Factory workers, who in prints or books seem to be just rows of people, become personalities, and details come to the fore.

I spoke with Mr. Burtynsky shortly before the closing of a small but very large exhibition in Toronto. The highlights of our conversation have been edited for clarity and length:

When you were offered screens in Dundas Square, did you like the idea?