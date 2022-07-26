New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits as the Phillies rebounded from a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

“To come back and pull it out today after losing three to the Cubs was huge,” Stott said. “Hopefully this will give us momentum to continue.”

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta has lost two straight for the first time since June 17-18.

“We’ll put this behind us and win the game tomorrow,” manager Brian Snitker said.

With the Braves leading by one, AJ Minter (4-3) got the first two outs of the eighth inning, while Bohm and Yairo Munoz singled to go to first and second. Stott drove a full-count cutter into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, putting the Phillies ahead 6-4.

“The bullpen is pretty good,” Snitker said. “It happens every time.”

Andrew Bellatti (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Ceranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

“It was an absolutely huge win,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “The way we started the second half, the way we started this game. We kept fighting, grinding and getting it done.”

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

The Braves pulled ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth with a run off reliever Connor Brogdon. Riley hit his second double with one out, moved to third on Brogdon’s wild pitch and scored at third on Ozuna’s chopper, which left Johan Camargo with no game.

Atlanta jumped out to a 3-0 lead against starter Ranger Suarez in the second with help from a poor Philadelphia defense. With the bases loaded and two outs, Michael Harris II hit a grounder to Camargo in the third. But his throw eluded first baseman Rhys Hoskins, allowing two runs to score on the error. Orlando Arcia then scored from third base on a wild pitch.

Suarez gave up three runs in his five innings of four-hit ball.

Philadelphia got within 3-2 in the bottom of the bottom on Statt’s two-run double that took a wild bounce in front of first baseman Matt Olson before getting past him. The Phillies tied it an inning later on JT Realmuto’s RBI single.

Riley’s life

Riley is batting .435 with seven doubles, eight homers and 15 RBIs since July 5.

“He’s been amazing all year,” Snitker said. “Unbelievable. Fun to watch. Great at-bats, playing great defense, having as good a year as you can have.”

Crawford signs

The Phillies signed first round draft pick Justin Crawford. The 18-year-old No. 1 hitter with 17 doubles and 52 RBIs in 42 games this past spring for Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada. Selected for 17th position. He is the son of four-time All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford.

PHILADELPHIA Gabriel Rinconce Jr. (third round pick), RHP Orion Kerkering (fifth), LHP Mavis Graves (sixth), C Caleb Ricketts (seventh), RHP Alex Rao (eighth), OF Chad Castillo (ninth), C Gustavo Sosa (10th ), C Jordan Dissin (12th), OF Cade Fergus (13th), SS Bryan Rincon (14th), OF Troy Shreffler (15th), RHP Josh Bortka (16th), RHP Daniel Harper (17th) and RHP Drew Garrett (19th ).

Trainer’s room

Braves: RHP Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab appearance Wednesday at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Phillies: OF/DH Bryce Harper told reporters Monday that pins were not removed from his broken left thumb during a doctor’s visit. The 2021 NL MVP will be reevaluated next Monday. He hopes to return at some point this season. … INF Jean Segura (broken right index finger) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Segura has not played since suffering an injury on May 31.

Next

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (4-3, 3.03 ERA) will oppose RHP Aaron Nola (6-7, 3.13) in the middle game of the series on Tuesday night.