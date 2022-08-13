New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The School District of Philadelphia mandates that students and staff wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year, and those attending pre-kindergarten are required to wear masks throughout the year.

School district and city officials announced in a letter to parents Friday that after the first 10 days of the school year, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9, most schools will be mask-optional.

The letter states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require students and staff to wear masks in schools when the level of COVID-19 community transmission is high. When levels are moderate, wearing a mask is “strongly recommended.”

According to the announcement, students and staff in the district’s Pre-K Head Start program, the district’s income-driven pre-kindergarten program for ages 3-5, will be required to wear masks for the entire 2022-2023 school year.

Fox News Poll: Worries More About Coronavirus Than Monkeypox

“For the first 10 days of the new school year – August 29 to September 9 – all students and staff, regardless of Covid-19 community level, will be required to wear masks while at school,” the announcement reads. “Students and staff in PreK Head Start programs, regardless of community level, must wear masks at all times.”

There are also instances when a separate mask requirement may apply, such as during a school-wide or classroom-based COVID-19 outbreak, or when returning from extended breaks and vacations.

The district is implementing a “mask to stay” program, saying students and staff exposed to COVID-19 can stay at school but must wear masks for 10 days.

Creighton University students’ appeal of Covid-19 vaccine order rejected

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they must self-quarantine at home for at least five days, but may return to school if they are symptom-free “but must wear a high-quality (N95 or KN95) mask. For an additional 5 days and in designated areas Must eat,” reads the announcement.

Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center. Mark Siegel said there is “no public health value” in making students and staff wear mask-ups for the first 10 days of the school year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The bottom line is, the mandates don’t work at all. So, you know, they’re vague on the question of whether there’s actually a public health value in doing any of this. I mean, I think there’s a risk if you’re at a high level. So if If I’m in a highly exposed area and at high risk, I may choose to wear a mask indoors. But there’s no evidence that these orders are doing anything.

Siegel added that “the ten-day order is a sign of hypocrisy.”