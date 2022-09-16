The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest-running production, will close in February

Phantom of the Opera The longest-running show on Broadway is slated to close in February 2023, the biggest casualty of New York’s post-pandemic decline in theater attendance.

The musical, a Broadway staple since 1988 that has survived recessions, wars and cultural shifts, will play its last performance on Broadway on February 18, a spokesman for the Associated Press said Friday. The closing will take place less than a month after its 35th birthday.

It is an expensive musical with elaborate sets and costumes, as well as a large cast and orchestra. Box office receipts have fluctuated since the show reopened in the wake of the pandemic, hitting over US$1 million a week but also falling to around $850,000. It hit $867,997 last week.

Based on the novel by Gaston Leroux. Phantom tells the story of an ugly composer who wanders the Paris Opera and falls madly in love with the innocent young soprano Christina. Luxurious songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber include Masquerade, Music Angel, All I ask of you as well as Music of the night.

“As a producer, you want the show to last forever. Indeed, my production of Andrews cats proudly proclaimed “Now and Forever” for decades. For now Phantom surpassed the show’s extraordinary Broadway run. But all shows are finally closing,” producer Cameron McIntosh said in a statement.

Millions of Phantom fans

The first production opened in London in 1986 and since then the play has been seen by over 145 million people in 183 cities, with over 70,000 performances in 17 languages. own Toronto Phantom the production ran for ten years at the Pantages Theatre.

On Broadway alone, the musical played over 13,500 performances in front of 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre.

Closing Broadway Phantom will mean that the longest-running show crown will go to Chicagostarted in 1996 The Lion King next, starting performances in 1997.

Broadway has been hit hard during the pandemic, with all theaters closed for over 18 months. Some of the most popular shows are Hamilton, The Lion King as well as Immoral — recovered well, but other shows struggled.

Breaking even usually requires a constant flow of tourists, especially for phantom, and visitors to the city have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The closure was first reported by the New York Post on Friday.