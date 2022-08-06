closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The FedEx Cup playoffs will be without three of its qualifiers next week; The PGA Tour does not allow them to participate in LIV golf.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have been told they will not be allowed in next week’s first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, at TPC Southwind.

All three golfers sought a temporary restraining order from playing the event, arguing that they qualified before taking off for LIV.

Matt Jones of Punch GC plays his shot from the 16th tee at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29, 2022 in Bedminster, NJ

Matt Jones of Punch GC plays his shot from the 16th tee at the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29, 2022 in Bedminster, NJ
(Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated emailed the Tour, asking if the three golfers would be allowed on the course, and its response was emphatic: “No.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a memo in June saying anyone participating in LIV Golf is ineligible to compete in Tour-sponsored events and the Presidents Cup.

“These players made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” the memo said. “But they cannot demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.

Talor Gooch of the US speaks to the media during a press conference at The Centurion Club on June 7, 2022 in St. Albans, England.

Talor Gooch of the US speaks to the media during a press conference at The Centurion Club on June 7, 2022 in St. Albans, England.
(Eiter Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

“You made a different choice, which is to abide by the tournament rules you agreed to when you were pursuing your dream of earning a PGA Tour card and – most importantly – competing as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf.”

PGA Tour Members Speak Out, Slam Live Golfers’ Antitrust Lawsuit: ‘You Can’t Have It Both Ways’

The top 125 players in the standings are eligible for the first playoff event. Gooch, though he hasn’t played in a PGA event since the Charles Schwab Challenge in May, is still tied for 20th. Jones and Swafford are 62nd and 63rd, respectively.

Gooch had four top 10 finishes and a dozen top 25s before going on tour with Greg Norman.

Hudson Swafford of Torque GC tees off the fifth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club in St. Albans, England on June 10, 2022.

Hudson Swafford of Torque GC tees off the fifth hole during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational – London at The Centurion Club in St. Albans, England on June 10, 2022.
(Joe Maher/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Both Jones and Swafford missed the cut in their last PGA event at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June. Neither played in the US Open or The Open Championship, but Gooch missed the cut in Brooklyn and tied for 34th at St. Andrews.