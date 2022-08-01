New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pennsylvania Department of Education website lists “ne, ve, ze/zie and xe” as gender-neutral pronouns that some students may prefer and advises teachers to ask before making false assumptions about someone’s gender identity.

A page on the Department of Education’s website, titled “Creating Gender-Inclusive Schools and Classrooms,” includes a section about “preferred personal pronouns.”

“In addition to traditional pronouns (he/him, she/her, they), some people prefer to use gender-neutral pronouns such as ne, ve, ze/zie and xe,” The webpage reads. “If you don’t know a student’s personal pronoun, it’s always best to ask.”

The webpage also defines “binary gender” as the misconception that “there are only two sexes: male and female.”

SEN Marsha Blackburn’s back-to-school tips include warnings for parents about ‘wake-up policies’

The definitions on the Department of Education website are cited from a 2013 article by Carrie Kilman. “The Gender Spectrum” It states that “some children learn their gender identity and birth genders do not match as soon as they start talking” and that children can identify as gender-fluid by age 3.

“This article shares research and insights into how gender identity differs from biological sex, and how educators can help support gender nonconforming or gender nonconforming students,” the PDE website says of Kilman’s article.

A Department of Education webpage intended as a resource guide for educators a Lesson guide Teachers should hold a “Gender-Neutral Day” in their classrooms for grades 3-12.

As part of the activity, the guide says students must choose two to three ways to reject gender stereotypes per day, and the teacher must make specific commitments to challenge gender norms in the classroom.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“This is part of a national effort in schools to ‘break the binary’ by confusing young children about biological sex and leading them to believe that gender is a spectrum,” Erica Sanzi, director of education outreach for Parents Defending, said in a statement. Presented to Fox News Digital.

“The Department of Education should remove these ideologically based resources from their website and anyone teaching gender fluidity to three-year-olds does not belong in the classroom,” she said.