Becoming the first Big Ten team to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium doesn’t come without its hiccups.

No. 22 Penn State travels Auburn Ann Saturday for a matchup with the Tigers, but getting to the team hotel is turning into a logistical nightmare for the Nittany Lions.

Due to construction at the local airport — Montgomery Regional — Penn State was unable to land its chartered flight as planned Friday afternoon. Report by The Athletic .

“We were really working to get there, but it just didn’t get done. So, the flights were the challenge. The hotels were the challenge,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in his press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re going to talk about some things with the team today that we’ve prepared for, but we have a plan for it. It’s a little bit different than how we normally operate.”

There are two options in play for Penn State, both with their own complications.

The first option was to fly to the airport in Columbus, Georgia, then take a bus over 90 miles to the team hotel in Montgomery, Alabama.

Option number two involves a significantly shorter commute, but getting into Columbus isn’t as easy. Auburn is considering moving to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, which is near the team hotel.

“Contrary to what the world thinks, I guess the work of the federal government doesn’t stop during football season,” Auburn associate athletic director of operations Jeremy Roberts said, according to The Athletic. “Everybody thinks college football is king, but putting an airport in Montgomery, Alabama for F-16s and F-35s is important, right?”

However, Penn State’s travel plans come to fruition, one thing is certain – Jordan-Hare Stadium is booming Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s on par with some of the better weather in the country,” Franklin said Tuesday. “There’s no doubt about it. Obviously, they take a lot of pride in their program, their university and their community. And obviously, football is really important in that part of the country.”

Penn State is practicing with a silent count with “music as loud as possible” at practice.

Penn State and Auburn kick off Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.