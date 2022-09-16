New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New England Patriots announced the death of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan on Friday.

The one-time Super Bowl champion died on September 9 at the age of 70.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan played 11 seasons in the NFL – seven with New England and four with the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

He was selected by the Houston Oilers in the seventh round of the 1973 NFL Draft, but never agreed on a contract with them. Jordan signed with the Pats as a free agent the following year.

Bill Belichick needs to convince Tom Brady not to trade, QB’s former throwing coach says

Jordan made his name as a linebacker at Washington University in St. Louis. He led the Huskies in tackles for three straight seasons and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jordan started 87 of the 95 games he played with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XVIII with the Raiders over the Washington Redskins in 1984.