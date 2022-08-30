‘The Patient’ pits a therapist against a serial killer in a psychological chess match

(CNN) A two-hander at its core, and at its best in those moments, “The Patient” gets off to a good start before losing momentum in the middle, regaining it in twists and unexpected turns that lead to the end. Not too lofty to support even relatively short episodes, the 10-episode limited series ultimately serves as a serious showcase for Steve Carell and a wonderfully eccentric Domhnall Gleeson.

The point seems simple enough, as Gleason’s Sam, a serial killer, has his therapist, Dr. Alan kidnaps Strauss (Carell) to help him engage in some really focused work that he hopes will “cure” him of his compulsions, or at least curb them.

Chained to a bed in a remote guest room, Alan continues to play angles in his head that he hopes will prevent him from participating in Sam’s work — or the victim himself — while looking for any fault or weakness he can escape to convince Sam to let him go.

There’s a touch of Hitchcock in each of Alan’s personas, and there’s a lot more going on with Sam than initially meets the eye. For starters, there is the question of whether he lives alone, and how he can play in the psychological chess match that the therapist is forced to play out.

Produced by “American” The tandem of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Patient” gives Carell another solid straight dramatic role (after Uneasy Fantasy “Space Force” ), and takes advantage of Gleason’s visit to convey a halting awkwardness, juxtaposed against the dangerous dynamic he occupied in the sci-fi film “X Machina.”

Read on