‘The Patient’ pits a therapist against a serial killer in a psychological chess match

(CNN)A two-hander at its core, and at its best in those moments, “The Patient” gets off to a good start before losing momentum in the middle, regaining it in twists and unexpected turns that lead to the end. Not too lofty to support even relatively short episodes, the 10-episode limited series ultimately serves as a serious showcase for Steve Carell and a wonderfully eccentric Domhnall Gleeson.
The point seems simple enough, as Gleason’s Sam, a serial killer, has his therapist, Dr. Alan kidnaps Strauss (Carell) to help him engage in some really focused work that he hopes will “cure” him of his compulsions, or at least curb them.
Chained to a bed in a remote guest room, Alan continues to play angles in his head that he hopes will prevent him from participating in Sam’s work — or the victim himself — while looking for any fault or weakness he can escape to convince Sam to let him go.
There’s a touch of Hitchcock in each of Alan’s personas, and there’s a lot more going on with Sam than initially meets the eye. For starters, there is the question of whether he lives alone, and how he can play in the psychological chess match that the therapist is forced to play out.
Produced by “American” The tandem of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Patient” gives Carell another solid straight dramatic role (after Uneasy Fantasy “Space Force”), and takes advantage of Gleason’s visit to convey a halting awkwardness, juxtaposed against the dangerous dynamic he occupied in the sci-fi film “X Machina.”
Still, the cat-and-mouse dialogue is clearly deemed insufficient to sustain the wrinkle in the narrative, and the story resorts to a series of flashbacks to Strauss’s late wife (Laura Niemi) and the way he’s fallen apart. From his grown-up son (Andrew Leeds), whose conversion to strict Judaism causes him to fall out with his parents.
The idea that Strauss would use this time to reflect on his own life makes sense, but there is an element of manipulation, both in the setting of the plot and the other devices used to get inside the character’s head. On the plus side, Carell’s portrayal is refreshingly realistic in terms of the character’s fear in this insane situation, challenging the familiar convention of turning the ordinary person into a superhero in a dangerous situation.
In the opening chapters, which run only half an hour, “The Patient” doesn’t quite live up to its promise, and would have benefited from less backstory; Still, Fashi ultimately proves unpredictable enough to justify the journey and avoids the serial-killer clichés that rear their ugly heads so often.
Not everyone will be happy with where “The Patient” leads, but it leaves viewers off-balance and thinking about the resolution a little beyond the end. If it’s not a prescription to get fully rewarding results like some therapy sessions, manufacturers at least shouldn’t be accused of wasting your time.
“The Patient” premieres Aug. 30 on Hulu.