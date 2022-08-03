New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A paraglider nearly fell to doom when a chute malfunctioned – and caught the whole thing on video.

Kevin Phillip He posted the video on YouTube Monday is the day. With just 440 subscribers to his channel, the video had already garnered more than 95,500 views as of Wednesday morning.

“Acro Paragliding Trick In Strong turbulence Something went wrong,” Phillip said in the video’s description. “The brake line is stuck.”

Philip explained that the way he was falling made it difficult to use the rescue parachute, which had to be opened manually. By the time he saved himself, he said he only had “about 1 second” left before it was too late.

“This is not the day to die!” He wrote.

Philip then explained that this was an unusual occurrence and that acro paragliding in general is a safer sport due to its high altitude and multiple rescue parachutes. On this particular occasion, he fell into his lines and wing. The wing also twisted, causing him to fall faster. Responding to a comment, Philippe stated that two of his reserve parachutes had failed, but he managed to pull one off.

“This occasion is very unfortunate and rare. It should be remembered,” he wrote. “Fly high, land safely.”

In 2020, a French paraglider captured a similar incident on video. An anonymous aerial daredevil gets stuck in his chute and is forced to rely on an emergency parachute. He managed to make it in time and was lucky to end up in a clear spot where he fell to the ground.

“I landed in a meadow between two woods without any injury or physical damage,” he said told Newsflare, “Like an angel saved me.”

