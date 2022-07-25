New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The easiest thing for the Florida Panthers this summer is to maintain the status quo, especially after posting the NHL’s best record.

The Panthers went a different route.

Matthew Tkachuk was introduced Monday as the team’s newest addition, three days after the Panthers and Calgary completed a trade that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Wieger, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first-round draft pick to the Flames.

It’s the latest big move for Florida, which earlier this summer hired Paul Morris over Andrew Brunet — an interim coach of the year finalist for the Panthers this past season — and now parted ways with the franchise’s all-time two. A leading scorer in Huberdeau and a defenseman in Weiger, the skater led the team in minutes the past two seasons.

“The changes we’ve made are in the best interest of the team and the organization,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “And all for different reasons in each case. In each case, frankly, we’ve got an extraordinary person.”

The Panthers believe exceptional is the right term for the 24-year-old Tkachuk, who is coming off his first 100-point season. The organization has never been tight-lipped regarding Huberdeau — Zito made sure to praise him and Weiger in his opening remarks Monday — but Tkachuk brings a different style that Florida felt it lacked.

“I bring a certain swag,” Tkachuk said.

Florida was at the top of his list of preferred destinations when he decided not to sign a long-term extension with Calgary. The Panthers came out on top for a number of reasons: a young core, a chance to play alongside Florida captain Alexander Barkov (“a top-two player in the NHL, and that’s a fact,” Tkachuk said), and even a chance to wear flip-flops. A flap to work for several days.

Barkov is under contract for eight years. So is Tkachuk.

Panthers acquire Matthew Tkachuk in blockbuster trade with Flames

“I don’t think it’s a secret that some of the qualities that Matthew brings are areas of the game that we can really use collectively in our group,” Zito said. “So, when it actually materialized, very quickly, we had to decide that this was something to pursue.”

Tkachuk had career bests of 42 goals, 62 assists and 104 points for Calgary. Huberdeau tied a career best with 30 goals for Florida, while also setting marks with 85 assists and 115 points – both franchise records for the Panthers.

The trade was agreed in principle by Friday afternoon and completed late Friday night, leading to some surprising phone calls.

“It was a big shock to me,” Huberdeau said Monday when he and Weiger were introduced by the Flames. “It’s a part of life. Now we just have to move on.”

Weiger has similar sentiments: “For me hockey is part of the business and there’s a side to it.”

Zito said the Panthers clearly understood that they had to get something — a lot, in this case — to give. Tkachuk is five years younger than Huberdeau, which makes some sense in terms of where the franchise plans to go down the years.

And he soon began making fans in Florida. With Calgary, Tkachuk received All-Alberta competition with Edmonton. Now with the Panthers, he faces off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that took Florida out of the second round.

“I hate Edmonton,” Tkachuk said. “But I hate Tampa more now.”