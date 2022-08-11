New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at the trade deadline last week.

Yes, there’s a five-game losing streak, including a three-game losing streak at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they got out of the slump, the Padres were impressive, scoring 20 runs in a series win over the San Francisco Giants.

Brandon Drury hit a three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that gave the Padres a 13-7 win over San Francisco. Giants on Wednesday.

The Padres trailed 4-0 and went ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double sparked a six-run rally in the third and fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came up with another big rally in the sixth, the second time they had batted in the game.

Drury said, “We’re the team we are. I know this is a lineup capable of throwing seven-spot innings. It’s a crazy game. There are times when the pitches are good and we’re unlucky. At the plate. That’s just part of the game.”

To rally twice “says a lot about this club,” said Drury, who was acquired from Cincinnati. “The guys we have are very special, and I don’t think anything surprises me when I see them with this ballclub.”

Drury hit a 1-2 pitch from Yunier Marte (0-1) into the seats in left field to make it 9-7 with two outs. Machado and Josh Bell singled. The Padres added on Kim Ha-seong’s RBI double, an error and Western Metal Supply Co. in the left field corner. Shot of Nola onto the balcony of the building. It was Drury’s 22nd and Nola’s third.

Machado and Jake Cronenworth each had three hits and Drury drove in four. Wednesday’s win clinched a 7-4 victory Tuesday night when Machado hit a three-run walk-off homer.

Robert Suarez (3-1) went 1 2/3 innings for the win.

“You don’t see too many six-spots and seven-spots in the same game,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We have the ability to put together big innings up and down the lineup.

“When you’re down, you don’t think it’s going to take a long time to come back. It’s just a couple guys. It starts with two outs in an inning and Manny gets a hit. And the next thing you know the floodgates open. It could happen any time now.”

San Diego now travels to Washington, where Soto and Josh Bell will face off against their old team. They are August. 2 was acquired from the Nationals in a blockbuster trade. The Padres hold a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

The Padres sent 11 batters to the plate in the third and scored six runs on six hits, two walks and a fielder’s choice. They sent seven batters to the plate and scored four runs before striking out starter Jakob Junis while chasing.

For the third time in franchise history, they had the bases loaded with four hits. In addition to Machado’s double, the Padres got bases-loaded singles from Drury, Cronenworth and Trent Grisham. Another run scored on a Nola fielder’s choice.

The Padres needed a big rally after the Giants scored three runs to take a 4-0 lead. Two runs came in when Soto, a right fielder, played Austin Slater’s single into three bases. Wilmer Flores then singled in Slater.

San Francisco went ahead 7-6 in the sixth with a three-run rally capped by pinch-hitter Joc Pederson’s RBI single.

JD Davis homered off Padres starter Sean Manea from second, his seventh with one out.

Mania allowed four runs, three earned and six hits in five innings.

Junis allowed six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Back to Washington

Soto, who helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series, said returning to Washington “will be very emotional. I’m excited to go back and see those guys again.”

Giants: No starter named for Friday night’s series opener at home against Pittsburgh.

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger (3-4, 3.60 ERA) is slated to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against RHP Corey Abbott (0-1, 5.68) in Washington.