New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears also rages on for players long retired from football and enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Dick Butkus, the legendary Bears linebacker who was an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection, took a jab at Aaron Rodgers and his wide receiving corps two weeks into the season.

“Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers learns how to throw passes because if not, Packers games will look like he played with my dog ​​(miss you Lucy),” Butkus tweeted Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Young wide receivers have been frustrating for Rodgers early in training camp.

“There were too many mental mistakes, too many pre-snap penalties,” the Packers star recalled on Aug. 16. “The theme of camp. Simple, simple plays we’re messing up.”

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady on flirting with Raiders: ‘I picked the right place for me’

According to Per ESPN, Rodgers, the wide receivers and the Packers’ other quarterbacks had a meeting to discuss the issues.

“It’s really giving us advice,” Samori Toure told reporters. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a high-high standard. All the legends here. We’re just about maintaining that standard and moving forward.”

Romeo Doubs added: “Aaron talks to us about what he likes or just based on concepts or what he sees.”

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs, not to mention that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett took the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Packers added Sammy Watkins via free agency and rookies Toure, Daubs and Christian Watson via the draft. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers all return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.