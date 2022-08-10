The OT overload chart that causes many nurses to quit their jobs

After months without a break this summer, Linda Boutilier, an emergency room nurse in Dartmouth, North Carolina, took a much-needed vacation.

But almost every day they called her to come back to help. Shortly after returning, she worked the 19-hour shift.

Boutillier was on schedule for 13 hours, but due to lack of staff, was delayed another six.

“I feel guilty when I can’t do it because I know my team and I know the burden that patients carry,” she said.

“I love my colleagues and care about my community. So when I can’t be here, I feel like I’m failing the system and failing my colleagues.”

Nova Scotia in particular has seen one of the biggest increases in the proportion of nurses working overtime during the pandemic, according to Statistics Canada data compiled by CBC News.

As emergency departments in parts of Canada cut hours due to staff shortages and analysts warn the system is failing, nurses’ representatives say signs of trouble were evident before the pandemic.

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses (CFN), said the reliance on overtime to fill staff shortages has had a detrimental effect on the profession.

She said the lack of work-life balance is forcing many to leave full-time positions.

“This is a vicious cycle, but we must stop it,” she said. “We’ve been talking about working conditions, bad working conditions for nurses for 10, 15 years.”

The data shows that along with Nova Scotia, the number of overtime hours required is especially high in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia compared to the national average.

September 2021 proved to be a particularly challenging month for Nova Scotia’s healthcare system, with 47% of nurses working overtime that month, marking the highest level of OT dependency of any province in any month throughout the pandemic.

Additional data shows that those nurses who work overtime work more hours. In July, the average overtime nurse worked an extra nine hours, the highest since the first months of the pandemic.

A shortage of staff has led to the closure of emergency rooms in parts of the country, including Ontario and Quebec.

Silas said the shortage of nurses was evident before the pandemic, and now the need for them has become even more acute.

Already in 2019, a third of registered nurses, who make up the majority of the nursing staff, were over 50, according to CFN, and many of them are close to retirement age.

“Fix Workplace”

A recent survey of federation members showed that 94% of respondents experience burnout. Younger nurses said they were more likely to leave the profession.

Silas said many are tempted to leave full-time jobs to work in agencies where they have better hours and better pay.

“What we need to do is tidy up the workplace,” she said. “We need to provide flexibility so that they can get the day off and that we have a safe ratio of nurses to patients.”

While OT work among all health workers increased dramatically after March 2020, the rate has since stabilized among non-nurse health workers. However, the proportion of nurses working overtime continues to rise.

“It’s important to acknowledge that we have a problem and we need to address it immediately,” said Sylvain Brousseau, head of the Canadian Nursing Association.

Brousseau is also a professor at the University of Quebec at Otaue and researches the working conditions of nurses.

He said the increase in overtime is a sign of a problem in the system – OT is now built into the management structure at many hospitals.

“When you don’t solve a problem, people leave the healthcare system,” he said.

Boutilier, for her part, wants the nurses still working to be rewarded, with more pay and time off when they ask for it.

“It’s a work-life balance that we don’t have. And this is not respected,” she said. “I feel like lately we’re just a cog in a wheel filling a flooded system.”