A family of raptors is attracting some unexpected attention at the World Athletic Championships currently taking place in Eugene, Oregon.

According to Reuters, an osprey’s nest in Eugene has become the event’s unofficial mascot.

There is no starting gun or roar of the crowd that rouses the Raptors from their home on the platform atop the University of Oregon School of Law — the kind that crowds see at a 10-day international convention in Eugene.

Still, fans — as they take in field events and sprint heats — are thrilled to see the youngest of the nest fluttering its wings, thanks to footage shown on the Hayward Field big screen, according to Reuters.

Ospreys are very large, distinctively sized hawks, according to the Cornell Lab and its website, All About Birds.

Despite their large size, birds have slender bodies, with long, narrow wings and long legs.

Ospreys fly with a marked kink in their wings, forming an M-shape when viewed from below, the site also noted.

“The announcers and the fans are cheering for the bird, learning to fly, run, jump and throw the same way they’re cheering on the players — yeah, I never would have predicted that, but it’s really fun,” Michael Moffitt, the University of Oregon’s Philip H. Knight Chair in Law, told Reuters.

The osprey previously resided at historic Hayward Field.

That is, an incident in 2014 prompted him to relocate to the platform in the Knight Law Center.

“We were watching the little birds practice getting ready to fly. So it was really exciting,” Shannon Dixon, 49, an IT worker in Oxnard, California, told Reuters.

“I can appreciate the nature that is happening.”

The 2022 World Athletics Championships, the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, is currently being held from 15–24 July 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Hayward Field underwent extensive renovations beginning in 2018, with the project competing in 2020—before its hosting duties for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The Cornell Lab also notes this about the osprey: “Unique among North American raptors is the ability to dive into water to feed on and capture live fish. Ospreys are common sights, jumping along shorelines, patrolling waterways, and perching on their large stick nests. , white heads gleaming. are.”

He continues, “These large, colorful hawks do well around humans, and their numbers have rebounded since the pesticide DDT was banned. Hunting ospreys are a picture of concentration, diving with legs outstretched and yellow eyes fixed on their talons.”

In addition, the Cornell lab notes that the osprey is the only hawk on the continent that eats live fish almost exclusively.

Reuters contributed to the reporting of this article.