Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Batting in the bottom of the lineup, Matteo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season.

“It’s great,” Matteo said through a translator. “Got to come back tomorrow and try to do it all over again.”

Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. But he hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 count.

Adley Rutschmann singled home a run in the fourth and the lead increased to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.

Winning pitcher Jordan Lyles (8-8) allowed one run and scattered seven hits in 6 1/3 innings against his former team. After Lyles’ two seasons with Texas, the Orioles signed him as a free agent last November.

“He’s been the same guy all year as an anchor in our rotation,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He was too big for us, that’s why we kept him.”

Lyles was considered a candidate to be traded to a contender. Baltimore parted ways with first baseman Trey Mancini and closer Jorge Lopez in the final two days before Tuesday’s deadline.

But who says the Orioles aren’t contenders? They are 53-51 and 1 1/2 games out of a wild card spot after winning 51 games last season.

“We still have a good team,” Lyles said. “We showed that the last two nights. We responded well; we’ve won two games since Trey left.”

Matteo also insisted the Orioles could keep winning.

“It’s hard for two of our boys to go, but we understand that this is a business. Right now, we feel like a family. This group is very united,” he said.

Lyles lost his shutout bid in the top of the fifth when Marcus Siemian’s two-out single scored Maybris Viloria from second base.

Viloria scored two Texas runs. He hit his second homer of the season in the top of the ninth against left-hander Nick Vespi.

Viloria also doubled in the second and led off Lyles in the fifth.

Dillon Tate came on in relief with two runners on in the top of the seventh and kept the Rangers scoreless.

Howard left after allowing back-to-back doubles to Rutschmann and Anthony Santander to start the fifth.

Baltimore rookie right-hander Felix Bautista has three saves and could be the main competitor for Lopez’s closer. Bautista entered the ninth with two on and struck out Leody Taveras to end the game.

“Jorge Lopez is going to be tough,” Hyde said. “He’s the reason we win a lot of games. … It’s going to be a challenge going forward — the teams in our division, the good teams we play. I don’t think our guys are going to back down.”

Hyde wasn’t ready to name the new guy.

“We’ll see how it goes in a bit,” he said. “Bautista, Cionel Perez, maybe Tate. It takes a special guy to get the hardest three outs in the game.”

Batista said through a translator: “If I get a chance to be close, it would be a dream come true.”

Trainer’s room

Rangers: INF/OF Brad Miller (neck strain) played third base for Double-A Frisco and went 0 for 4. He started a double play and committed a throwing error. Miller played a preseason rehab game against Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. … OF Adolis Garcia was not in the starting lineup, but manager Chris Woodward said he was resting Garcia, who played 98 of the first 102 games of the season. He pinch-hit for Cole Calhoun in the eighth inning and struck out.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA) will start Wednesday afternoon as Baltimore tries to complete a three-game sweep.

Rangers: All-Star LHP Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52) picked up his 10th straight win.