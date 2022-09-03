New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIFA and World Cup organizers reached an agreement to allow fans to buy beer during matches.

The tournament host country, Qatar, allows alcohol only in licensed hotel restaurants and bars.

Budweiser has been the exclusive beer brand at the World Cup since 1986. In 2011, its parent company, AB InBev, renewed its agreement with FIFA until this year, putting pressure on the country to relax its restrictions.

FIFA said on Saturday that alcoholic Budweiser would be sold “on the perimeter of the stadium before kickoff and after the final whistle”.

No alcohol will be served at concession stands in the stadium concourse. Instead, it will be sold in eight stadium compounds. Fans are allowed to bring only non-alcoholic beverages to their seats.

FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate

Beer is available for purchase only during the evening at the official “Fan Festival” in Downtown Doha Park.

Hospitality and corporate packages offer beer and other “premium” alcoholic beverages from February 2021.

The World Cup will start from November 20. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.