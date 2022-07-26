The organizer of the convoy, Tamara Lich, was released on bail again

The organizer of the “Convoy of Freedom” Tamara Lich was released on bail again.

Leech is indicted about harming, obstructing police work, advising others to harm, intimidating and, most recently, failing to keep bail for her role in Ottawa’s massive winter protests turned occupation against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government.

After being accused of violating bail conditions, Leach was ordered to remain in custody awaiting trial for her role in the protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in February.

She was ordered not to communicate with key convoy organizers except through or in the presence of a lawyer, but was re-arrested after contacting fellow protest leader Tom Marazzo at a gala in Toronto last month.

Tamara Leach was released on bail. –@micheleallan

Marazzo is also the leader of Veterans 4 Freedom, which organized several rallies in Ottawa over the Canada Day weekend.

In court on Monday, her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon argued that the two organizers did nothing more than shake hands and pose for a photo together at the gala.

According to Greenspon, she spent 48 days in prison awaiting a response on charges of non-violent acts. He added that before the trial, she could spend more time in custody than she would have to serve if she was found guilty.

Defense attorney Lawrence Greenspon speaks to reporters at the Ottawa courthouse on July 8, 2022, the day Leach’s bail was lifted. (David Richard/CBC)

Crown lawyer Moiz Karimji disagreed, saying Leach could serve a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the Ottawa protests.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Andrew Goodman vacated Leach’s detention and moved on to a bail hearing. again — essentially a new beginning, as if the previous decision had never been made.

Goodman challenged the crown on Monday about whether he found a disorderly conduct case close to the maximum sentence of 10 years.

“The answer to this question is no, because there has never been an occupation of the city, the capital of Canada, for three weeks,” Karimji said. “If not in a situation like this, then in what other situation?”

On Tuesday, Goodman said he thought it was unlikely, based on the allegations, that Leach would spend a long time in prison. He also noted that her accusations are non-violent.

No trial date has been set for Lich. This week, Leach appeared in court for the fifth time to defend her release from prison while she awaits trial.

The new terms of her bail include another $37,000 bail and stricter rules for communicating with the same list of people associated with the convoy as last time.

“It should be crystal clear to you by now that the authorities are watching your every move,” Goodman told Leach.