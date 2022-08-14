The orchestra supports Ukraine and reunites a couple separated by the war

WARSAW — After years of struggling to make a living as musicians in Ukraine, Evgeniy Dovbysh and Anna Vikhrova feel like they’ve finally built a stable life. They were husband and wife, artists of the Odessa Philharmonic – he plays the cello, she plays the violin – they loved Bach’s scores and music from Star Wars. They lived in an apartment on the Black Sea coast with their 8-year-old daughter Darina.
Russia then invaded Ukraine in February. Vikhrova fled to the Czech Republic with her daughter and mother, taking with her several hundred dollars in savings, clothes, and her violin. Dovbysh, 39, who was not allowed to leave due to his military age, stayed and helped defend the city by collecting sand from beaches to reinforce barriers and protect monuments, as well as playing Ukrainian music on video in honor of the soldiers of the country.
“We spent every day together,” said Vikhrova, 38. “We did everything together. And suddenly our beautiful life was taken away.”
Last month, Dovbysh was granted special permission to leave the country to join the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, a new 74-piece ensemble that was gathering in Warsaw, the first stop on an international tour aimed at promoting Ukrainian culture and denouncing the Russian invasion. With a cello and a small gold cross around his neck, he boarded a bus bound for Poland, looking forward to playing for the good of the community and also reuniting with another member of the young ensemble: his wife.
“I love my country so much,” he said as the bus passed ponds, churches and raspberry fields in Grebennoye, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. “I don’t have a gun, but I have a cello.”
When his bus arrived in Warsaw, he rushed to meet Vihrov. He knocked on the door of her hotel room, waited nervously, then hugged her when she opened it. She teased him about his decision to wear shorts for the 768-mile journey despite the chilly weather, a legacy of his upbringing in fragrant Odessa. She gave him a figurine of the Star Wars creature, Baby Yoda, a belated birthday present.
“I’m so happy,” he said. “Finally, we’re almost like a family again.”
The following morning, they took their seats in the new Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, led by Canadian Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, to prepare for a 12-city tour in support of Ukraine. Starting here in Warsaw, the tour has continued to London, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Berlin and other cities and will travel to the United States this week to perform at Lincoln Center on August 18 and 19 and at the Kennedy Center in Washington on August 1. twenty.
The tour is organized with the support of the government of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, said in a recent statement marking the founding of the orchestra that Russia’s “artistic resistance” was of paramount importance. The orchestra also enjoys the support of influential figures in the music industry. Wilson’s husband, Peter Gelb, manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, played a crucial role in helping find members and benefactors, and the Met helped organize the tour. Waldemar Dąbrowski, director of the Bolshoi Theatre, Warsaw’s opera house, provided rehearsal space and helped secure financial support from the Polish government.
At the first rehearsal, the musicians entered the Bolshoi Theater with blue and yellow bags; tool cases covered with peace signs and hearts; and battered volumes of Ukrainian poems and hymns.
As the musicians began warming up for rehearsals, Wilson took her seat on the podium, met the players’ eyes, and declared the need to stand up to Moscow.
“For Ukraine!” she said, throwing her fist into the air. The orchestra then began to play Dvořák.
The musicians arrived mostly as strangers to each other. But gradually they drew closer, sharing stories of neighborhoods destroyed by bombs, and refugees among them told of their long and strenuous journeys across crowded borders this winter.
Among the violinists was Irina Solovei, a soloist with the orchestra of the Kharkov State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, who fled to Warsaw at the start of the invasion with her 14-year-old daughter. Since March, they have been among more than 30 Ukrainian refugees living in the Bolshoi Theater, in offices that have been turned into dormitories.
In March, Nightingale watched from afar as her home in Kharkiv was destroyed by Russian missiles. She shared photos of her burnt living room with fellow players, telling them how much she misses Ukraine and worries about her husband, who still plays in the Kharkiv band.
“Everyone got hurt,” she said. “Some people got hurt physically. Some people have lost their jobs. Some people have lost their homes.”
She reminisced about her days as an orchestral musician in Ukraine and the deep connections she felt with the audience there. To cope with the trauma of the war, she walks in a Warsaw park where a Ukrainian guitarist plays folk songs at sunset.
“War is like a terrible dream,” she added. “We can forget about it for a moment, but we can never avoid it.”
At the end of the orchestra, in the percussion group, stood Evgeny Ulyanov, the 33-year-old soloist of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.
His daughter was born on February 24, the first day of the invasion. He told his playmates how he and his wife, a singer, ended up in a hospital in Kyiv hours before the start of the war. When she went into labor, air raid sirens sounded repeatedly, and at one point they were thrown from the maternity ward into the basement of the hospital.
“I couldn’t understand what was going on,” he said. “I could only think about how we get out of here alive?”
Ulyanov did not play for two months after the invasion, as concerts in Kyiv were canceled and theaters elsewhere were damaged. The orchestra cut his pay by a third in April and he relied on savings to pay his bills. In his apartment near the city center, he was practicing on the vibraphone, hiding in the hallway when the air raid sirens sounded.
“We didn’t know what to do – stay or leave?” he said. “What if the Russian army came to Kyiv? Can we ever play again?”
“Half of me is in Ukraine, and half is outside of it.”
Before the first concert of the orchestra at the end of last month in Warsaw, Vikhrova and Dovbysh were worried.
For more than a week they rehearsed the program, which included works by Brahms, Beethoven, Chopin and Valentin Silvestrov, the most famous living Ukrainian composer. But they didn’t know how the public would react. And they fought their fears of war.
Vikhrova, along with her daughter, tried to build a new life in the Czech Republic by joining a local orchestra. But she worried about her husband’s safety “every second, every minute, every hour,” she said. She slept by her phone to be woken up by air raid warnings on Odessa. She became worried after one attack there before Easter, when her husband saw Russian missiles in the sky, but did not have time to take cover. To take her mind off the war, she played Bach and traditional Ukrainian songs.
Holding her husband’s hand backstage, Vihrova said she was looking forward to the day when they could return to Ukraine with their daughter, who was visiting her mother in the Czech Republic for the duration of the tour.
“I feel like I’m leading a double life,” she said. “Half of me is in Ukraine, and half is outside of it.”
Dovbysh recalled the fear in his daughter’s eyes when she and her mother left Odessa in February. He remembered that he took the time to explain the war to her and told her that she would be safe. He promised that they would see each other again soon.
When the tour ends this week and his exemption from military service expires, he should return to Odessa. It is not yet clear when he will be able to see his family again.
“Every day,” he said, “I dream of the moment when we can see each other again.”
“We live with a constant sense of unease.”
As the war dragged on, the musicians found it difficult at times to concentrate. They spend most of their free time checking their phones for news of Russian attacks, sending warnings to relatives.
Marco Comonko, 46, the orchestra’s concertmaster, said watching the war from a distance was excruciating, comparing the experience to a parent caring for a sick child. In March, he fled Ukraine to Sweden, where he now plays in the orchestra of the Royal Opera House in Stockholm.
“We live with a constant feeling of anxiety,” he said.
According to him, for more than two months after the invasion, he did not feel anything when he played the violin. Then, in early May, he began to feel a mixture of sadness and hope when he performed a Ukrainian folk tune at a concert in Stockholm.
For some, playing in an orchestra reinforced a sense of Ukrainian identity. Alisa Kuznetsova, 30, was in Russia when the war began; since 2019 she has been working as a violinist in the orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre. At the end of March, she resigned from the orchestra in protest and moved to Tallinn, Estonia, where she began playing with the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.
When she joined the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, she said, she initially felt guilty, fearing that other musicians would see her as a traitor because of her work in Russia. But she said her colleagues assured her she was welcome.
“For my soul, for my heart,” she said, “it was very important.”
In the European cultural capitals, the orchestra was met with a standing ovation and positive reviews from critics.
“An inspiring show of Ukrainian defiance,” The Daily Telegraph reviewed of the orchestra’s performance at the Proms, the BBC’s classical music festival. The Guardian wrote abouttears and roars of delightfor the new ensemble.
But the musicians say the measure of success will not be reviews, but their ability to shed light on Ukraine and showcase the cultural identity that Russia has tried to erase.
Nazariy Stets, 31, a double bass player from Kyiv, has redoubled his efforts to build a digital library of Ukrainian composers’ scores so their music can be widely downloaded and performed. He plays in the Kyiv Camerata, a national ensemble dedicated to contemporary Ukrainian music.
“If we are not fighting for culture,” he said, “then what is the point of fighting?”
Wilson, who conceived the orchestra in March and plans to revive it next summer, said she decided to present the Silvestrov Symphony as a way to promote Ukrainian culture. Near the end of the piece, the composer wrote a series of breath sounds for brass, an effect meant to imitate his wife’s last breaths.
Wilson, who dedicated the work to Ukrainians who died in the war, said she instructed the orchestra to think of sounds not as death but as life.
“It’s the breath of life to show that their spirits don’t stop,” she said in an interview.
Vihrova said the tour brought her closer to her husband and other players. She cries after every performance of the Silvestrov symphony and when the orchestra plays an encore arrangement of the Ukrainian anthem.
“It connected our hearts,” she said. “We feel like we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.”
