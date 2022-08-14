The orchestra supports Ukraine and reunites a couple separated by the war

WARSAW — After years of struggling to make a living as musicians in Ukraine, Evgeniy Dovbysh and Anna Vikhrova feel like they’ve finally built a stable life. They were husband and wife, artists of the Odessa Philharmonic – he plays the cello, she plays the violin – they loved Bach’s scores and music from Star Wars. They lived in an apartment on the Black Sea coast with their 8-year-old daughter Darina.

Russia then invaded Ukraine in February. Vikhrova fled to the Czech Republic with her daughter and mother, taking with her several hundred dollars in savings, clothes, and her violin. Dovbysh, 39, who was not allowed to leave due to his military age, stayed and helped defend the city by collecting sand from beaches to reinforce barriers and protect monuments, as well as playing Ukrainian music on video in honor of the soldiers of the country.

“We spent every day together,” said Vikhrova, 38. “We did everything together. And suddenly our beautiful life was taken away.”