New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton wasn’t just a punter for the Cowboys this season.

He made his season debut Thursday night at age 32, making him the oldest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this year.

Hutton, an Australian native, enters his senior year at Oklahoma State, where he has been punting the past three seasons.

Hutton joined the Cowboys as a 29-year-old freshman, and three years later, he’s showing why they love him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No. 12 At the start of Thursday night’s game between the Cowboys and Central Michigan, Hutton had two punt opportunities. One was muffed by Central Michigan, but the Chippewas recovered at their own 13-yard line.

The second was a perfect pin at the two-yard line that set up the Oklahoma State defense for a safety before the end of the first quarter.

Hutton had his best season with the Cowboys in 2021, averaging 42.4 yards on 72 attempts, totaling 3,056 yards. His longest punt was 62 yards in 2020, and his longest punt in 2021 was 60.

Lane Kiffin shares thoughts on Ole Miss, Oxford: ‘It’s been really awesome for me’

Hutton is 1-for-1 with a 20-yard pass on a fake punt in 2019.

Oklahoma State Mike Gundy Jokes Brother Oklahoma Resignation Offers ‘Good Chapter’ For Future Book

When Hutton joined the program, he was already working 10-hour days at a paper mill. His wife also used to go to the games with him. Head coach Mike Gundy He joked in 2019 that the team wouldn’t have to do bed checks to see if Hutton was in his room before game days.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Although the NCAA does not keep age statistics, Hutton is not the oldest college football player of all time. The award goes to Joe Thomas Sr., who ran for three yards against South Carolina State at age 55 in 2016.