Brian Baumgartner Explaining his career decisions.

“The Office” alum recently shared that after eight years on the show, she tries to play roles that are different from her character, Kevin Malone.

“I wanted to distance myself,” Baumgartner told Entertainment Weekly. “I thought, ‘I never want to be Kevin Malone.'”

He explained that many of the roles he played after “The Office” ended were similar to his character.

“I turned down roles that were too similar or wanted a similar feel and character,” he says.

When the hit show goes on Broadcast on streaming platformsBaumgartner realized that it would be difficult to completely separate himself from Malone.

“It all built this momentum,” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Well, I don’t think I’m ever going to get away with this.'”

Despite trying to distance herself, Baumgartner is among the top three celebrities to comeo in 2021, according to USA Today. He charges $195 for a personalized video on the video app.

Baumgartner told the outlet that playing Malone was defining for her because filming the show took up most of her 30 years.

“‘The Office’ was 10 years, nine seasons, I mean, I was on the show essentially my whole thirties,” he explained.

“I mean, it’s a decade. To give people perspective, it’s like progressing from high school to college and then a few more years,” Baumgartner continued. “It’s such a long period of your life, and you form such deep relationships and, obviously, an intimate identification with those characters.”

Baumgartner recalls his time on the fan-favorite show as a “blessing.”

“I consider it a blessing, especially the wonderful fans who talk about how ‘The Office’ has comforted them, helped them through a difficult time,” he said. “I mean, countless stories, more than I can tell. That’s an amazing thing.”

“The Office” ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. Acted in the show Steve CarellJohn Krasinski, Rain Wilson, Angela Kinsey, BJ Novak, Jenna Fisher, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Leslie David Baker.