Sans the original Cooper family Shailene Woodley’s character Caitlin Cooper publicly reunited and transported fans to the early 2000s.

Tate Donovan (Jimmy Cooper), Melinda Clarke (Julie Cooper) and Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper) all caught up in Charleston, South Carolina, with Clarke posting, “It happened! Cooper Family Reunion!” to her Instagram.

Away from the show’s location, Orange County, California — more specifically Newport Beach — the three stars haven’t been seen together in public since the show wrapped in 2007. Barton’s character also did not make it into the fourth and final season.

A precursor to shows like “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” “OC” was a hit on Fox and had a huge 27-episode-first season.

Barton, who was the youngest cast member when the show premiered at 17, has previously criticized the show.

Last year, she claimed she had Harassed on the set of the show, eventually leading to her decision to quit the hit-show.

‘The OC’ Alum Rachel Bilson Commemorates Show’s 15th Anniversary With Epic Throwback Film

However, after the reunion, Barton shared a photo of herself with Clark and Donovan, saying, “It was really great to meet up with mom & dad.” The film also stars “Gossip Girl” stars Jessica Szore and Chace Crawford. “Gossip Girl” was produced by the same duo that made “The OC.”

Donovan was also critical of his part, but the production was dominated by young men. In addition to Barton, “The OC” features Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody and Benjamin McKenzie as the “core four,” or lead roles.

In March 2021, Clark and Bilson teamed up to start a new podcast called “Welcome to the OC Bitches,” in which the two women revisit each episode of the show that made them both household names.

Donovan appeared on an episode of their podcast, Bilson apologized to him For her behavior on set.

Donovan clarified on the podcast that Bilson is “a total sweetheart.”

While Donovan Clark and Bilson have appeared on the podcast, Barton has yet to appear. It’s sure to create a lot of buzz, as does the Instagram photo of the trio shared by Clarke.

One fan wrote, “This saved my whole year!!!!!”

Is this going to break the internet?” commented another.