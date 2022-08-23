closer
Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sans the original Cooper family Shailene Woodley’s character Caitlin Cooper publicly reunited and transported fans to the early 2000s.

Tate Donovan (Jimmy Cooper), Melinda Clarke (Julie Cooper) and Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper) all caught up in Charleston, South Carolina, with Clarke posting, “It happened! Cooper Family Reunion!” to her Instagram.

Away from the show’s location, Orange County, California — more specifically Newport Beach — the three stars haven’t been seen together in public since the show wrapped in 2007. Barton’s character also did not make it into the fourth and final season.

A precursor to shows like “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” “OC” was a hit on Fox and had a huge 27-episode-first season.

Barton, who was the youngest cast member when the show premiered at 17, has previously criticized the show.

Last year, she claimed she had Harassed on the set of the show, eventually leading to her decision to quit the hit-show.

Melinda Clarke, pictured with her TV-husband, Tate Donovan and TV-frenemy Kelly Rowan "OC" poses backstage at VH1's Big In 2003 Awards.

Melinda Clark poses backstage at the VH1 Big In 2003 Awards with her TV-husband, Tate Donovan, and TV-frenny Kelly Rowan of “The OC.”
(Frank Micellota)

‘The OC’ Alum Rachel Bilson Commemorates Show’s 15th Anniversary With Epic Throwback Film

However, after the reunion, Barton shared a photo of herself with Clark and Donovan, saying, “It was really great to meet up with mom & dad.” The film also stars “Gossip Girl” stars Jessica Szore and Chace Crawford. “Gossip Girl” was produced by the same duo that made “The OC.”

Mischa Barton wrote in her Instagram story, which also featured "Gossip Girl" actors Jessica Szore and Chace Crawford, referring to Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan, "It was really great to catch up with Mom & Dad."

Mischa Barton wrote in her Instagram story, which also featured “Gossip Girl” actors Jessica Szore and Chace Crawford, referring to Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan, “It was really great to catch up with Mom & Dad.”
(Instagram)

Donovan was also critical of his part, but the production was dominated by young men. In addition to Barton, “The OC” features Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody and Benjamin McKenzie as the “core four,” or lead roles.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Melinda Clarke and Mischa Barton star as mother and daughter on "The OC."

Melinda Clarke and Mischa Barton star as mother and daughter on “The OC.”
(Greg DeGuerre)

In March 2021, Clark and Bilson teamed up to start a new podcast called “Welcome to the OC Bitches,” in which the two women revisit each episode of the show that made them both household names.

Donovan appeared on an episode of their podcast, Bilson apologized to him For her behavior on set.

Donovan clarified on the podcast that Bilson is “a total sweetheart.”

While Donovan Clark and Bilson have appeared on the podcast, Barton has yet to appear. It’s sure to create a lot of buzz, as does the Instagram photo of the trio shared by Clarke.

Click here to get the Fox News app

One fan wrote, “This saved my whole year!!!!!”

Is this going to break the internet?” commented another.

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.