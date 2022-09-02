type here...
The Oath Keepers attorney has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice

Rebels loyal to President Donald Trump build a wall on the west side of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Jose Luis Magana/AP


Jose Luis Magana/AP

A lawyer for the far-right, anti-government group The Oath Keepers has been charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Kelly Sorelle, who was arrested in Junction, Texas, is the latest person linked to the group to face conspiracy charges. A grand jury in Washington, DC indicted her on four counts, including conspiracy, obstructing official proceedings and obstruction of justice.

She is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Austin, Texas.

Sorelle is a lawyer and close associate of Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of Oath Keepers. Rhodes and other members of the group are scheduled to go on trial in late September on treasonous conspiracy and other charges for their alleged actions in connection with the Jan. 6 capital attack. The government says it tried to use force to prevent congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Sorrell took over as head of the group after Rhodes was indicted, According to some reports.

At a House committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6 riots, panelists brought up evidence that Trump associates coordinated with members of far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers.

“The best example of what Oath Keepers are all about happened on January 6. We saw a military formation from the steps of our Capitol,” Jason Van Tettenhove, a former spokesman for Oath Keepers, said at a hearing in July. .

He described the Oath Keepers as a “violent militia” that has moved to the right.

The violence since January 6 also worries him for the next election: “I fear this next election cycle because who knows what it might bring.”

